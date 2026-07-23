The National Sports Commission has addressed concerns over the delayed payment of President Bola Tinubu's promised rewards to the Super Falcons

NSC chairman Shehu Dikko explained why the process has taken longer than expected and gave fresh assurances

Nigeria's reigning African champions continue preparations for the 2026 WAFCON despite the outstanding rewards

Nigeria's National Sports Commission (NSC) has reassured the Super Falcons that President Bola Tinubu's promised cash rewards, houses and national honours remain intact despite the delay in disbursing the incentives.

The reassurance comes after concerns emerged from the team's camp in Casablanca, Morocco, where the African champions are preparing to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the WAFCON trophy on the podium at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by Abdel BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

President Tinubu had announced a reward package of $100,000 for each player, alongside a house and national honour, during a reception at the State House after the Super Falcons won the 2024 WAFCON title.

NSC explains delay in Tinubu's reward

Sports journalist Ayo Ibidapo reportedly raised the issue with NSC chairman Shehu Dikko during an interview in London after reports that some players were worried about the delay in receiving the promised incentives.

Responding to the concerns, Dikko explained that the payment process involves government procedures because the rewards fall outside the approved annual budget.

"It's a government process because those things are off-budget expenditure. It has to go through the budget, be provided for in the budget and be processed," Dikko said.

He added that President Tinubu had already approved the payments.

"The President approved their payment since August 2025. It is now with the finance authorities and the Office of the Accountant General. They are processing it."

The NSC boss stressed that the commission remains committed to ensuring the players receive everything promised to them.

"I am working on it, and I am sure the Minister of Finance is also working to ensure the money is released as soon as possible."

"Whether it comes before the tournament or after, they will receive it. The money will be paid directly into their accounts. Their Certificates of Occupancy are ready, and their national honours are also ready."

Watch full video below:

Super Falcons shift focus to WAFCON defence

While waiting for the government rewards, the Super Falcons remain focused on defending their continental crown in Morocco.

According to the BBC, Nigeria enter the tournament as Africa's highest-ranked women's team and record WAFCON champions under head coach Justin Madugu.

The squad will rely on several experienced stars, including captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who has been named Africa's Best Goalkeeper for three consecutive years.

Hosts Morocco are expected to provide one of the biggest challenges after reaching the last two WAFCON finals, while South Africa, Ghana and Zambia are also among the leading contenders for the title.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the outstanding incentives, the Super Falcons are expected to concentrate on becoming African champions once again.

Okoronkwo reacts to CAF award disappointment

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo reflected on missing out on the final shortlist for the 2025 CAF Women's Player of the Year award despite being among the initial nominees.

The striker described the nomination as a proud career achievement but insisted individual recognition means little compared to helping Nigeria retain the WAFCON trophy, stressing that bringing success to the country remains her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng