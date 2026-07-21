BBNaija star Angel Smith's former partner Tumi has fueled rumours about a new relationship months after their split

In a video circulating online, Tumi was spotted in a cozy and romantic mood with a mystery woman in a swimming pool

Angel's ex-partner's display in the video has also sparked reactions from netizens, with many showing support for the reality star

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Angel Smith's crashed relationship with Tumi has once again captured attention on social media.

Months after the duo had gone their separate ways, Tumi seemed to have moved on with her love life, as she was seen with another woman in a video circulating on Instagram.

Tumi spotted with mystery woman months after separation from Angel. Credit: angeljbsmith/tumi

Source: Instagram

The video captured Tumi and the mystery woman in a steamy mood as they passionately kissed and romanced in a swimming pool.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tumi and Angel traded accusations publicly after their brief marriage crashed earlier in the year.

Following their separation, Tumi repeatedly accused Angel of theft, drug-related issues, and other misconduct, with the reality star also sharing her side of the story.

Angel Smith also called out her estranged lover, Tumi, for allegedly arresting her family over a gifted car.

In a series of fierce posts on her Snapchat, she accused Tumi of arresting her mother over a car she had gifted her.

Reactions trail romantic video of BBNaija star Angel's ex Tumi with another woman. Credit: angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The trending video of BBNaija star Angel Smith's former partner with another woman is here.

What netizens said about Angel's former partner, Tumi

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

pokohuntaz said:

"That’s why Angel left her. See as she dey kiss."

official_bosslady_p commented:

"Why aggressive when she wants to kiss!!?????? Nawaooooh."

freda.ovi reacted:

"This TUMI na rough lover she go rough for bed o…Na why Angel leave her."

12anniee said:

"Why is she always aggressive? All the women she goes for don't actually like her, that's why she always has to force... mstchewww."

Angel's mother addresses private video

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Angel Smith’s mother spoke out following the circulation of her daughter’s private videos.

In one of the clips, Angel’s mother was spotted smoking in the background.

Addressing the issue, she clarified that the substance was prescribed for medical reasons after a surgery she had

Source: Legit.ng