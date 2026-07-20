VeryDarkMan has finally spoken about what he claims caused his fallout with music star Davido, offering his side of the story

The social media activist alleged he rejected a ₦50 million offer linked to Davido's uncle, a decision he says changed their relationship

He also reflected on his last interaction with the singer, adding fresh context to the long-running speculation surrounding their rift

Social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has opened up on the reason behind his fallout with Nigerian music star, Davido.

In a trending video, VDM claimed that Davido distanced himself after he rejected a ₦50 million offer to campaign for the singer’s uncle, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

VDM opens up about alleged N50 million offer from Davido's uncle and their strained relationship. Credit: @davido, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

According to him, “Davido and his crew offered me money; when they call me say make I come meet the uncle governor, say I go collect N50 million. Ask wetin I tell them. A lot of people will be happy; you no wetin be N50 million? I bounce am. Ask them.”

VDM also recalled his last conversation with Davido, which was about a Ghanaian boy the singer had promised $5,000. He explained:

“The last time me and Davido even talk na when that issue of that boy wey he said he go give 5,000 dollars for Ghana. I think he forgot, and people were insulting me say you talk say Davido don give the boy money. I don’t know he forgot or maybe he was busy. So, I sent to him in his DM, how far, make them pay this boy because people were insulting me, thinking that we used the thing for clout. From there they paid the guy.”

VDM’s revelations come amid growing speculation about his strained relationship with Davido.

Watch VDM make his claims in a viral Instagram video:

Netizens react to Verydarkman claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

mudex.official said:

"Davido gave him d platform just like olamide gave portable but both end up bn ingrates."

official_tony_toppynajoe said:

"This guy and Portable, don't keep secrets in their hands oooooo because they too dey talk."

wisdomovie982 said:

"And David na him be the first musician when follow am roll oo."

sosoliso321 said:

"Dem no promise you 50m! Dem say you fit see like 50m. It’s totally diff from promising sha."

bisgoldstore said:

"Iro po believe this guy at your own risk , with you or without you , his uncle wil win 🏅 who sabi your papa."

emirly_92 said:

"Oga find work do… you don cast. You wey don collect Chife tittle from Amugbo king 👑."

VDM drops bombshell about Davido's uncle while explaining their broken friendship. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng