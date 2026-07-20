An X user from Akwa Ibom state stepped in to explain a cultural practice after Tunmise accused his girlfriend Ivana of giving him an infection

Tunmise alleged that Ivana attempted to treat him with a long pipe, a claim that drew mockery and questions online

The X user identified the method as 'Asang Ukebe', a traditional healing practice which he claimed was effective

An X user from Akwa Ibom State reacted publicly after a Nigerian man named Tunmise made startling allegations against his girlfriend, popular content creator Ivana.

Tunmise accused her of transmitting an infection to him following alleged infidelity, and said the illness took him a considerable time to recover from.

Southern man reacts to Ivana saga. Photo credit: Daily post, Callmeiva/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Beyond that accusation, it was a second detail that set social media alight. Tunmise claimed Ivana attempted to heal him using a long pipe as part of a traditional remedy.

That particular claim overshadowed the original allegation and triggered a flood of mixed reactions.

Man speaks about pipe healing process

Royal Tipz, who revealed he was from Akwa Ibom state, pushed back against people ridiculing the pipe procedure.

He described it as a cultural thing and named it Asang Ukebe, noting that those from Akwa Ibom and Cross River would know it, and added that parents used it on children when they were little and found it effective.

His explanation landed with several other users who recognised the practice from their upbringing, while others remained sceptical or continued to joke about the situation.

Nigerians react to pipe controversy

The reactions from Nigerians that followed the post revealed a clear divide. One person said there was nothing wrong with it and described it as a traditional healing process that older parents would know about.

Another stated that if it was cultural, it was not meant to be treated as a joke.

Taraa said:

"Don't let them lie to you, there's nothing wrong with it. It's just a traditional healing process. Ask your old parents of it."

Cheers said:

"If it’s cultural then, it’s not meant to be a funny stuff tho."

Bobo said:

"It’s used mainly when a child is constipated and couldn’t poo."

BigHeez reacted:

"Normally this method dey new to some people. I sabi this thing since I small. Dem pump the liquid inside ur banshee then u shitt am out."

Smart added:

"Nobody follow you drag tradition ooh. Arrange your Pipeline."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with Akwa Ibom man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the voice note she received from a man from Akwa Ibom state after collecting N3,000 from him.

According to the story, the man had given her the money with the hope that he would see her but she did not fulfil her end of the bargain.

Source: Legit.ng