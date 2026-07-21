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MTN Nigeria Warns Customers About Fake '1 Month Free Data' Promo
Technology

MTN Nigeria Warns Customers About Fake '1 Month Free Data' Promo

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • MTN Nigeria flagged a fraudulent promotion circulating online that falsely promises one month of free data to old subscribers
  • The telecom company warned subscribers not to click on the accompanying link or share any personal details on third-party websites
  • MTN said all genuine promotions are only communicated through its official website, verified social media pages, and the *180# service code

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MTN Nigeria has alerted its subscribers to a fake promotion spreading online, which falsely claims that the company is offering a "1 Month Free Data for Old Subscribers" deal.

The telecom operator made the warning through its official X account on Monday, July 20 saying the circulating offer did not come from MTN and has no connection to the company whatsoever.

MTN warns customers against fake free data promotion circulating online.
MTN urges subscribers to ignore fraudulent "1 Month Free Data" offer. Photo: MTN
Source: Facebook

What MTN Said About the Fake Offer

MTN told subscribers to avoid clicking any link attached to the fraudulent post and to refrain from entering their phone numbers or any personal information on external websites.

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The statement reads:

"We will never require customers to submit their details on external platforms to claim data or any other reward."

The operator confirmed that the so-called promotion is entirely fake.

"Don't be the next victim!" MTN added, urging subscribers to treat the offer with suspicion.

MTN listed its authorised channels where genuine promotions are published:

The company said:

"its official website at www.mtn.ng, its verified social media pages, and the service code to check is*180#
"All authentic MTN promotions, products and services are communicated exclusively through our official channels."

How Subscribers Can Protect Themselves

The warning comes as fraudsters increasingly rely on fake telecom promotions and phishing links to harvest personal data from unsuspecting users.

Information obtained through such scams can be used for identity theft, financial fraud, or to gain unauthorised access to accounts.

MTN urged customers to stay alert and avoid engaging with any online offer that promises free airtime, data, or rewards in exchange for submitting personal details, Premium Times reports.

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MTN says genuine promotions never require details on third-party websites.
MTN tells subscribers to protect personal information from online fraudsters. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The company stressed that its legitimate promotions never require subscribers to go through unofficial websites or external platforms to claim any benefit.

Subscribers were also urged to enable security features on their accounts, avoid sharing OTPs with third parties and regularly update their passwords to reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercriminals.

The company advised anyone who encounters suspicious promotional messages or websites using the MTN brand to report them immediately through its customer care channels so appropriate action can be taken.

MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria had reactivated its airtime and data borrowing service, giving eligible subscribers access to emergency credit after a temporary suspension caused by regulatory issues.

The telecom operator said customers who qualify can borrow airtime or data by dialling *303#, with the amount available determined by their assigned credit limits.

The service returned after Airtel and Globacom also resumed similar offerings, following the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's (FCCPC) decision to suspend enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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