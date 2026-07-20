Vice-President Kashim Shettima addressed the 69th ECOWAS summit in Sierra Leone, calling on West African leaders to confront xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Shettima reminded South Africa that Nigerian students had deductions made from their scholarship allowances to finance liberation movements in Southern Africa

The remarks came amid fresh diplomatic tensions following attacks that killed at least 4 Nigerians, prompting Nigeria to evacuate 1,490 citizens from South Africa

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has challenged South Africa to remember who funded its freedom, telling ECOWAS leaders that Nigerian students had money taken from their scholarship allowances to bankroll anti-apartheid liberation movements across Southern Africa.

Shettima made the remarks on Monday, July 20, while addressing the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Sierra Leone, where he pushed for a united West African response to xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa, Daily Trust reports.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima addressed the 69th ECOWAS Summit in Sierra Leone. Photo FB/KashimShettima

Source: Twitter

"While we tread the path of moderation, South Africa should be reminded that the freedom the country currently enjoys is due to the liberation efforts of African countries such as Nigeria and Ghana," he said.

"Deductions were made from our scholarship allowances to fund liberation movements in Southern Africa. They should learn to know where their problem lies. Their problems do not lie with fellow Africans who are there to sell their skills."

Shettima Calls for AU Action on Xenophobia

The vice-president urged ECOWAS to speak with a single voice on the matter and called for xenophobia to be placed on the agenda of the next African Union summit. He argued that the migrants being targeted were contributors to South Africa's economy, not a burden on it.

The comments follow months of escalating tension between Abuja and Pretoria after a fresh wave of anti-migrant violence left at least four Nigerians dead. Nigeria has repeatedly demanded justice for its citizens and warned that stronger measures remain on the table if attacks continue.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu had earlier made a similar point, recalling that Nigeria poured both funds and resources into South Africa's liberation struggle.

"In schools, seats were reserved for South African students. My own generation carried placards; we demonstrated in front of South African assets. Sometimes we even got arrested for doing this," she said.

Ojukwu also noted that the attacks appeared to be racially selective. "They are not asking other migrants to leave; they're only asking black migrants to leave," she said.

The Federal Government has since evacuated 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa in seven batches, following an unofficial June 30 deadline issued by rights groups directing migrants to leave the country.

Nigeria has said diplomatic engagement with Pretoria will continue, though retaliatory measures have not been ruled out.

FG warns Nigerians in South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa had cautioned its nationals following unrest in the Eastern Cape province.

The advisory followed protests over a disputed traditional ceremony, following reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Source: Legit.ng