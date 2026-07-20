Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby boy, on Sunday, July 19

The birth marks the first time a sitting US vice president has become a new father since 1870, according to the White House Historical Association

Vance has been a vocal advocate for higher birth rates in America, and the couple's decision to expand their family carries personal significance

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, on Sunday morning, a birth that makes history as the first child born to a sitting US vice president in over 150 years.

The couple confirmed the arrival in a joint statement posted on social media. "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, named Alec Neel Vance. Photo credit: Anna MoneyMaker

Source: Getty Images

Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the statement read. They also extended their thanks to staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House medical unit.

Alec joins his siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.

The last VP abby was born in 1870

According to the White House Historical Association, the previous instance of a sitting vice president fathering a child was in 1870, when Schuyler Colfax and his wife, Ellen Wade, had a son named Schuyler Colfax III. Before that, Vice President John C. Calhoun and his wife, Floride Bonneau, had a son, William, in 1829.

Usha Vance's pregnancy was first announced in January, drawing significant public interest given how uncommon it is for the country's top officeholders to expand their families while in post.

Pronatalism and a personal loss

The birth fits squarely within Vance's long-held and publicly stated convictions on family and birth rates.

The 41-year-old vice president, a former US Marine, began raising concerns about declining birth rates when he launched his Senate campaign in Ohio in 2021, and reiterated the message at the 2025 March for Life rally in Washington, where he declared, "I want more babies in the United States of America."

Vance has also linked the couple's decision to have a fourth child to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah in September 2024. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, told the Vances she regretted not having more than two children with her husband — a conversation Vance said influenced their thinking.

Usha Vance, a former attorney who previously clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, offered a more nuanced account during a joint interview for CBS Sunday Morning that aired in June.

"It was very powerful, what (Erika) said about her own family, and certainly very moving to both of us. I think I had already started to open my mind to the possibility," she said. "I wouldn't say that this was, for me in any way, the decisive factor. But it came in the middle of a conversation that we were already having."

The arrival of Alec Neel Vance forms part of a wider wave of births among senior figures in the Trump administration. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, recently had the couple's fourth child, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave birth to her second child in May.

Trump declines to endorse JD Vance for next president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former US President Donald Trump refused to designate his vice president, JD Vance, as the natural successor to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement or the Republican Party.

In an interview aired on 10 February, Trump stated it was premature to make such an endorsement.

Source: Legit.ng