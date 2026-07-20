Fun moments from the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States have continued to emerge online

IShowSpeed has shared the heartwarming moment he met with President Tinubu's son and grandchildren

A clip also showed the moment the streamer jokingly teased the president's grandchildren about helping him get a Nigerian passport

American streamer IShowSpeed recently caused a buzz on social media after he shared a clip showing the moment he met with some of President Bola Tinubu's family members during the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

IShowSpeed, who also livestreamed the football match between Spain and Argentina, was spotted in the video with Seyi Tinubu and his children, who were among the spectators.

Seyi Tinubu and his children were spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in US. Credit: ishowspeed/abat

Source: Instagram

While Seyi did not speak with the streamer, one of his aides brought his children over to take photos with IShowSpeed.

Teasing the president's grandchildren, IShowSpeed joked about securing a Nigerian passport.

The video showing the moment IShowSpeed met with President Tinubu's grandchildren at the World Cup finals is below:

Legit.ng also reported that IShowSpeed proved he is as much a BTS fan as any card-carrying ARMY member when footage from the FIFA World Cup Final captured him losing all composure during the group's halftime performance.

Nigerians react to video of Seyi Tinubu and his children at World Cup final. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The moment they appeared, he was on his feet, pointing towards the performers, dancing without restraint, and singing along as the group rolled through their global hit Dynamite.

The video of IShowSpeed with President Tinubu's son and grandchildren is below:

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video from Nigerians on Twitter. Read them below:

damiusofficia commented:

"Seyi Tinubu dey USA watching match while DJ Chicken dey inside cell dey chop beans."

Preciousmsword said:

"Most he be introduced in the first place, shame on him, he wasn't even that popular outside Nigeria."

Just4funfy commented:

"All these big men just dey chop life anyhow."

Mosadu said:

"The funniest part is he says these things with a straight face and somehow everyone believes he might actually do it. "

damiusofficia commented:

"Seyi Tinubu don use president influence for that setting."

Burna Boy performs at World Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Burna Boy performed at the first 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The Nigerian music star joined Colombian singer Shakira on the stage as they performed together.

Burna Boy's performance also received a positive comment from Ambassador Reno Omokri.

Source: Legit.ng