Former BBNaija winner Mercy Eke has opened up about her expectations in relationships and marriage

The reality star revealed that cooking every day is not a responsibility she is willing to take on for a romantic partner

Mercy also advised people to marry partners whose expectations align with their lifestyle and personal values

Former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke has made it clear that love alone will not make her become a daily cook for a man.

The reality star shared her candid opinion during a recent episode of the Toke Moments podcast hosted by Toke Makinwa.

According to Mercy, who recently spoke about her botched BBL, she cannot date or marry a man who expects her to prepare fresh meals for him regularly.

Mercy Eke opens up about her expectations in relationships and marriage. Photos: Mercy Eke.

Source: Instagram

“I can’t marry or date a man who wants me to cook for him regularly. I only cook once in a while when I am in the mood,” she said.

Mercy added that men who want fresh food every day should consider hiring a chef.

The reality star stressed that she would rather be honest about her lifestyle than enter a marriage with expectations she cannot meet.

“Love can never make me cook for a man every day. I’m not the woman for that kind of man,” she said.

Mercy further advised people to choose partners whose expectations match what they are willing to offer.

“That is why it’s important to marry who has what you are looking for,” she added.

The reality star also jokingly warned potential partners that she does not cook every day or guarantee fresh meals at all times.

Watch X video of Mercy Eke speaking about her relationships here:

Reactions trail Mercy Eke's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdemorotiD7061 stated:

"U go tail for ur house big time , u don't set standard when u are trying to add up in relationships, u guys have never learnt anything at the big brother house"

@MissRozapepper wrote:

"It’s common knowledge. As a woman. if your man has money, he’ll hire domestic workers to help around the house. There is nothing wrong with that."

@TJO85776783 noted:

"I hope the younger ones don't draw inspiration from charlatans like this who live in alternate realities. Waiting for a man that ticks those boxes and expect to marry a younger man without baggage is eliminating yourself from potentially good spouses. Mercy is a joke."

Mercy Eke reveals that cooking every day is not a responsibility she is willing to take on for a romantic partner. Photo: Mercy Eke.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke shares plans to upgrade her garage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke shared her plans to get herself the best luxury Lamborghini ride, which would be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

She claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, it would now be arriving later.

Source: Legit.ng