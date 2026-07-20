Apple's A19 Pro chip powers the two fastest iPhones available in 2026, setting a new benchmark for mobile performance

The standard iPhone 17 carries the A19 chip, which still ranks among the quickest smartphone processors on the market this year

Two previous-generation iPhone models also make the list, showing how Apple's processors hold their edge years after release

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Apple's mobile chips have long outpaced much of the competition, and in 2026, the gap is wider than ever.

From the latest flagship to a model released the previous year, here are five iPhones that carry the fastest processors available right now.

Apple releases iPhone models with the fastest processors in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The five fastest iPhone processors

At the top sits the iPhone 17 Pro Max, powered by the A19 Pro chip. Apple describes it as the fastest CPU and GPU combination ever placed inside an iPhone, built on an advanced manufacturing process that improves speed, power efficiency, and on-device artificial intelligence handling.

The iPhone 17 Pro carries the same A19 Pro chip in a smaller body, meaning buyers who prefer a compact phone give up nothing in raw processing power.

The standard iPhone 17 steps down to the A19, which is slightly behind the Pro variant but still comfortably faster than most smartphones on the market.

It manages multitasking, gaming, and photo editing without strain, and Apple's track record suggests it will handle new iOS updates smoothly for several years.

Rounding out the list are the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro, both equipped with the A18 Pro chip.

Although the A19 generation has since arrived, the A18 Pro continues to handle demanding workloads, including high-end gaming, video editing, and professional photography, at a flagship level.

The compact iPhone 16 Pro shares identical processing performance with its larger sibling and still outperforms most Android devices in CPU-intensive tasks as of 2026.

Which chip is the fastest overall?

The A19 Pro, found in both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, is currently Apple's most powerful mobile processor.

It improves on previous generations across CPU speed, graphics output, power consumption, and machine learning performance.

Tech experts rate iPhone models with the fastest speed. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For buyers focused on longevity, any iPhone on this list offers strong software support and the processing headroom to run demanding applications for years ahead.

The choice between models ultimately comes down to budget and whether the latest chip justifies the premium over the still-capable A18 Pro generation.

Apple models expected to crash in second-hand market

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh market data suggests several older iPhone models could see their resale value plunge significantly in 2026 as buyers increasingly demand newer features, longer software support, and stronger battery performance.

With smartphone technology evolving at a rapid pace, devices that once commanded premium prices are now struggling in the second-hand market.

Analysts say models that no longer receive major software updates, security patches, or hardware improvements are losing appeal among buyers who want future-proof devices.

Source: Legit.ng