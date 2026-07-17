Cambodia publishes list of 9 countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Cambodia Releases Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without Visa in 2026
- Cambodia grants visa-free entry to citizens of nine countries in Southeast Asia, with stays ranging from 14 to 30 days
- Six countries enjoy the longest 30-day exemption period, while nationals of three other countries have lesser stay days
- The nationals of the three countries can enter Cambodia without a visa but are limited to a 14-day stay, as of the time of this report
Cambodia offers visa-free entry to citizens of nine countries across Southeast Asia, making it one of the more accessible destinations in the region for travellers holding the right passport.
According to Cambodia's official eVisa portal, the visa exemption applies strictly to tourist visits, and the duration of stay varies depending on the traveller's nationality.
Countries With Visa-Free Access into Cambodia
Here are the nine countries with visa-free access into Cambodia:
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Laos
- Thailand
- Brunei
- Myanmar
Six nations enjoy the most generous exemption period. Citizens of Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Laos are all permitted to enter Cambodia and remain for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance or on arrival.
The remaining three countries on the list receive a shorter window. Nationals from Thailand, Brunei, and Myanmar can enter Cambodia visa-free but must limit their stay to 14 days.
Cambodia: What Travellers Still Need to Know
While no visa is required for citizens of these nine countries, a valid passport remains mandatory for entry, and travellers are expected to meet all standard entry requirements set by Cambodian immigration authorities. The exemption does not extend to other categories of travel such as work or long-term stays, which would require the appropriate visa.
For nationals of countries not on the exemption list, Cambodia continues to offer an eVisa option as well as visa-on-arrival services, providing alternative routes for those wishing to visit.
Notably, no African country currently features on Cambodia's visa-free list, meaning travellers from across the African continent must apply through the available visa channels before or upon arrival.
Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.
Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.
The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.
Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng