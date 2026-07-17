Cambodia grants visa-free entry to citizens of nine countries in Southeast Asia, with stays ranging from 14 to 30 days

Six countries enjoy the longest 30-day exemption period, while nationals of three other countries have lesser stay days

The nationals of the three countries can enter Cambodia without a visa but are limited to a 14-day stay, as of the time of this report

Cambodia offers visa-free entry to citizens of nine countries across Southeast Asia, making it one of the more accessible destinations in the region for travellers holding the right passport.

According to Cambodia's official eVisa portal, the visa exemption applies strictly to tourist visits, and the duration of stay varies depending on the traveller's nationality.

Cambodia publishes list of 9 countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Source: Getty Images

Countries With Visa-Free Access into Cambodia

Here are the nine countries with visa-free access into Cambodia:

Malaysia Philippines Singapore Indonesia Vietnam Laos Thailand Brunei Myanmar

Six nations enjoy the most generous exemption period. Citizens of Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Laos are all permitted to enter Cambodia and remain for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance or on arrival.

The remaining three countries on the list receive a shorter window. Nationals from Thailand, Brunei, and Myanmar can enter Cambodia visa-free but must limit their stay to 14 days.

Cambodia: What Travellers Still Need to Know

While no visa is required for citizens of these nine countries, a valid passport remains mandatory for entry, and travellers are expected to meet all standard entry requirements set by Cambodian immigration authorities. The exemption does not extend to other categories of travel such as work or long-term stays, which would require the appropriate visa.

For nationals of countries not on the exemption list, Cambodia continues to offer an eVisa option as well as visa-on-arrival services, providing alternative routes for those wishing to visit.

Notably, no African country currently features on Cambodia's visa-free list, meaning travellers from across the African continent must apply through the available visa channels before or upon arrival.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng