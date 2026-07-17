Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller has issued a bold warning to entertainers ahead of his much-anticipated wedding

The content creator said musicians and actors who fail to attend his special day could lose his support as a fan

Peller also reminded celebrities of his influence in the entertainment industry as he explained why their presence matters to him

Nigerian content creator and TikTok sensation Peller has made it clear that his upcoming wedding to his fiancée, Jarvis, will not be an ordinary event.

The social media personality has issued a warning to entertainers who may choose to stay away from his big day.

The couple, who got engaged in June, will get married on August 1.

Peller issues a warning to entertainers ahead of his much-anticipated wedding. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

According to Peller, who recently called out his groomsmen, musicians who fail to attend should not expect him to continue listening to their songs.

He extended the same energy to actors, saying he would stop watching their movies or attending their premieres if they ignored his wedding.

‘I’ll stop listening to your music’ - Peller

Speaking about the event, Peller emphasised that his support for celebrities has always been genuine.

He suggested that their presence at his wedding would be a meaningful way to show support in return.

He stated:

“If you are a musician and you don’t come to my wedding, I’ll stop listening to your music. If you’re an actor and you don’t come to my wedding, I’ll stop watching your movies or come to your movie premiere, and you know who I am in the industry.”

Watch X video of Peller sending out warning to celebrities here:

Reactions trail Peller's comment about his wedding

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kreativebooster stated:

"Who are you using mouth to invite when you go around inviting people to the wedding with iV you are now coming online to invite Nigerian musicians with Mouth"

@Adesanyajnr1 wrote:

"He don dey get too much pride this days and it’s not good. He’s already fading out if he doesn’t know. Make he do small small with his utterances"

Peller and Jarvis got engaged in June and will get married on August 1. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education.

Social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent, as Peller can afford to take care of his education. Even if he wanted to go to school abroad.

Source: Legit.ng