Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani Baj, made headlines following her recent post about the show

The reality star turned DJ made a video where she shared some major tips to aspirants of the show's 10th season

The video has now gained so much attention from online users, who shared their thoughts about her list

As the next season of Big Brother Naija begins to warm up and auditions heat up, Tolani Shobajo, a former contestant of the show, made the news.

The lady, who has gone on to make a name for herself in the Disc Jockey industry as one of the top females in the field, shared a video about the show.

Tbaj makes headlines after sharing tips for show aspirants. Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Baj made public a list of useful tips for those who are gearing up to go on the show. It is already no longer news that the reality TV show is a social experience meant for only the strong, bold, and strategic.

The list included 10 things that contestants should have in mind when going on the show. She asked them to be themselves, look good, remember that other housemates are not their friends, create a name for themselves, and a lot more.

To be fair, the online personality made sure to give helpful hints for those who have ears, earning her accolades from netizens.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Tolani Baj offer BBNaija tips to aspirants

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@dimpledchoco said:

"Words on marble 🔥🔥 Those in the corporate world are you taking notes......... " your colleagues are not your friends za!!!!!"

@fedicakes said:

"So proud of you Tbaj👏👏 you've come a long way❤️."

@_oyoeb said:

"My Forever Fav.❤️🔥 Your makeup is eating down .😍 Can we have more videos like this."

@bestlife_furniture said:

"Same day my brand will be the brand that’ll furnish big brother house 🪵🛌🪑."

@ayomide_paulina said:

"I admire your growth, well said and weldone🙌❤️✨."

Ex-Housemate Tolani Baj makes video about BBNaija. Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

@realuyi said:

"Don’t think we have seen an advice like this from any former housemate. It takes a good person to advise like this. Good luck to the next set."

@ngizzyzubby said:

"Details are so in order 🔥🙌👏👏👏honestly am so proud of ur growth and how u have come far for your self kudos GIRL @tolanibaj ❤️❤️."

@dj_fayoll said:

"Biggest babe 😘 d dj with the vibes d dj that dances ... The beautiful icon @tolanibaj 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@laurose_glam_store said:

"And that's right 👏👏👏😍😍 One of the relevant housemates and still winning ❤️ Big Baj👏."

@godspaddyman said:

"TBAJ TBAJ🔥🔥🔥🔥YOU TRY JARE.DEM BE WANT DIM YOUR LIGHT BUT GOD WIN."

@temilola_cul said:

"I love me a Tolanibaj, you so that statement “not everyone will like you” ehnn e Dey ring every time for my head, 👏👏👏❤️❤️."

@adobi93 said:

"I love your energy girl. That's why am still here not like other fake I unfollowed already sef dem no sabi me🙌🙌."

Tolani Baj advises artists to retire from music

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Tolani Baj shared her opinion about some Nigerian singers in a viral video on social media.

In the clip, she stated that some singers would be better off if they become influencers, and she advised them to retire.

Fans agreed with her utterance and shared the name of singers the reality star was referring to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng