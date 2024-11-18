The Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone but the memories remain fresh in the minds of some netizens

Nigeria's representative at the competition Chidimma Adetshina proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits which made her a cynosure of eyes, Legit.ng checks out some of them

The first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, made her country proud with her impressive performance at the beauty pageant.

After she became Miss Universe Nigeria, she got massive support from Nigerians who did not just cheer her on social media, they also voted massively for her.

Chidimma Adetshina looks stunning in her outfits at Miss Universe 2024. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Some of the outfits she wore during the competition made the news and Legit.ng takes a look at some of them.

1. Chidimma Adetshina rocks ravishing green dress

The celebrated beauty queen looked stunning in her gorgeous green dress which she wore for the grand finale of Miss Universe 2024 on November 16, in Mexico. He fans were in awe of her and praised her elegant look.

A fan @ada_kowoicho on Instagram recalled some South Africans bullied Chidimma till she had to pull out from the Miss Universe South Africa beauty pageant. She got an invite from the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria and she honoured it. In @ada_kowoicho's words:

"She handled all the bullying with so much grace and never altered any negative statement. This is why I have so much respect for her. So graceful."

2. Chidimma Adetshina slays in Sisi Eko attire

Chidimma showed off her rich cultural heritage as she slayed in a Sisi Eko outfit that was made with over 10,000 coral pearls, cowrie shells, stones, feathers, and raffia. She wore the outfit during the cultural night of the beauty pageant.

She combined her attire with a headpiece which signified authority and a deep connection to ancestors, while the beads represented various facets of African identity—unity, prosperity, courage, and resilience.

3. Chidimma rocks elegant green dress

She made a fashion statement in her dazzling green dress for the showcase of the contestant's evening wear. According to her stylist @_ifechukwudere, her attire was a harmonious blend of four emerald tones which captured the essence of nature’s finest greens.

This gown is an extraordinary fusion of elegance and artistry, adorned with over two million sand beads, each representing the vast and welcoming heart of Nigeria. Just as the country embraces diversity and unity, the shimmering beads mirror the brilliance and strength of its people.

4. Chidimma looks magnificent in gold dress

The beauty queen showed off how gorgeous she could look in a gold outfit as she attended the preliminaries at the Miss Universe 2024 event.

Her fans were proud of her and noted that she had a perfect look. They also hailed her for representing Nigeria beautifully and setting such a high benchmark for future representation from the nation.

5. Chidimma glows in grey outfit

Chidimma looked gorgeous as she wore a grey jacket and shorts. In her lovely look, she advised her fans to shine their light and inspire others. She noted that aside from rehearsals, she and other contestants had their voice of change master class.

She described the class as powerful as it gave them the opportunity to share their voices through advocacy. Chidimma further thanked everyone who took out time to watch her videos as she and others used the Miss Universe platform to create awareness.

6. Chidimma Adetshina wears elegant traditional outfit

Chidimma shared how proud she felt about her roots as she wore a magnificent traditional attire at Miss Universe 2024 dinner. She said she was proudly representing her Nigerian roots and she wore the outfit as a reminder that no matter where she goes, her roots remain the same.

She noted that her culture is her foundation and she will always stand proud of who she is. Chidimma added that she is not only celebrating her Nigerian heritage but the beauty of cultural diversity that brings us together.

Chidimma Adestshina gives style inspiration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and has continued to make the news.

Aside from the controversy surrounding her participation in Miss Universe South Africa, Chidimma has a daunting fashion sense.

In recent times, she has proven that she has what it is necessary to be a fashionista as Legit.ng takes a stroll into her wardrobe.

Source: Legit.ng