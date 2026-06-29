Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria, is set to face another ordeal in South Africa after she was allegedly found in Cape Town

The model has been in the spotlight since competing in the Miss South Africa pageant in 2024

Her South African identity was questioned, and both she and her mother have faced scrutiny in the country

Embattled Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, is facing another legal battle in South Africa after she was allegedly found living in Cape Town without legal immigration status and could face deportation.

The model has been in the spotlight since competing in the Miss South Africa pageant in 2024, when questions were raised about her South African citizenship.

Reactions as Chidimma Adetshina faces deportation over alleged illegal stay in Cape Town. Photo credit@chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Adetshina was arrested in Summer Greens but was later released on warning. She subsequently appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court on June 9 over her alleged unlawful stay in South Africa.

Reports further claim that the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is pursuing her deportation, with her next court appearance scheduled for July.

Chidimma Adetshina's alleged illegal stay in Cape Town

According to reports, officials from the Department of Home Affairs' central law enforcement office traced Adetshina's whereabouts and allegedly found that she and her minor son were living in South Africa without legal immigration status.

Chidimma Adetshina and her son face deportation over allegediIllegal stay in Cape Town. Photo credit@chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

She was interviewed to verify her immigration status, and the DHA's residency system reportedly indicated that she does not have lawful residence in South Africa. Authorities subsequently declared her an illegal foreigner.

Immigration officer speaks on Chidimma Adetshina

South African immigration officer Adrian Jackson told the court that he was familiar with Adetshina's case following the controversy surrounding her in 2024.

Jackson asked the court to confirm that Chidimma Adetshina is an illegal foreigner and should be detained pending deportation so that the Department of Home Affairs can carry out its mandate of removing illegal foreign nationals from South Africa.

Chidimma Adetshina's previous dealings with DHA

Earlier, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber dismissed Adetshina's application seeking a review of the department's refusal to grant her and her son a letter of good cause.

According to reports, Adetshina was informed in September 2024 that the department intended to cancel her and her son's South African identity documents, but she did not respond.

Schreiber also alleged that Adetshina obtained a Nigerian passport before applying for a South African visitor's visa, which was reportedly refused.

He further claimed that she later entered South Africa through the Lebombo border post from Mozambique while presenting herself as a South African citizen. He also alleged that her application for a letter of good cause was unsuccessful.

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng