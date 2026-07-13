New videos of actor Hanks Anuku have surfaced on social media as he found his way to church

In one of the videos, the Nollywood actor hinted at his dedication to Christ as he shared plans to work for God

The videos come following the controversy that trailed a clip of the actor on the streets, bringing relief to fans and supporters

Fans and supporters of legendary Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku breathed a sigh of relief after new videos emerged showing the veteran appearing healthy, upbeat, and in good spirits.

In one of the videos shared by Brightgrillzz, Anuku, who was filmed again in a public space, revealed he attended a church service on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku speaks about his dedication to working for God. Credit: hanksanuku.

Source: Instagram

The actor, renowned for his iconic tough-guy and villain roles in early 2000s Nollywood films such as She Devil and Broad Daylight, also hinted at his dedication to Christ while speaking about his transformation.

"I love the church, and I am going to be working for God," he said in a video.

A clip also showed what appeared to be a deliverance session in a church

Another video showed the actor at a restaurant as he appreciated Brightgrillzz for his support.

As of the time this report was published, Hanks Anuku’s representatives have not yet issued an official statement on the latest developments.

The video comes after Anuku sparked widespread worry and concern when videos circulated online captured him on the streets of Abuja.

Legit.ng also reported that the Nollywood actor's manager, Moses Allen, addressed the concerns, insisting there was no cause for alarm.

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku speaks about a church he attended. Credit: hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

A Twitter video of Hanks Anuku and Brightgrillzz on their way to church is below:

Another video of Hanks Anuku speaking about his experience at church is below:

Another video of Hanks Anuku appreciating Brightgrillz is below:

Reactions to Hanks Anuku's new video

While many celebrated the apparent positive turn, others urged caution, calling for professional medical and rehabilitation services rather than short-term aid.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

cjcalebs_studio commented:

"You don’t know how happy you make me feel seeing you have a good moment like this Legend."

i_am_afe wrote:

"Thank you for taking care of him. These guys made our childhood fun. One of the nollywood greats."

gallantsecuredverifield01 said:

"May God help him I know he’s facing so much but I believe God will not for sake him."

_shopping_for_free commented:

"He understands the game, that Nigerians like sympathy... he always play that card whenever he needs more relevant recognition."

johnson_osazee said:

"The one and Only Americana in the Africa movie industry. Legendary you no go fall before your time."

jo.jo.motors said:

"Nor be person when them say e nor well be this."

white.mogus commented:

"You don go package this guy again now do video post, small time now we go see am for street again, he doesn’t need meat, he needs to be taken to rehab."

Hanks Anuku claps back at critics

Legit.ng also reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.

In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

Source: Legit.ng