Popular streamer IShowSpeed has sent an important message to Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 World Cup final

Spain defeated France 2-o in the first semifinal match, while Argentina beat England 2-1 in the second semifinal to qualify for their second consecutive final

IShowSpeed has shared a major hint on the consequences of Lionel Messi lifting the Mundial in the USA

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed has sent an SOS message to Spain star Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, July 19.

The internet personality's appeal comes after Argentina booked their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the semifinal at Atlanta Stadium.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi inspired the comeback by providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as La Albiceleste overturned England's lead to move within one win of retaining their world title.

IShowSpeed wants Spain’s Lamine Yamal to beat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by MB Media, David Ramos and Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

What did IShowSpeed say?

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, urged Yamal to stop Argentina from winning a second consecutive World Cup.

The American content creator, who is widely known for his support of Cristiano Ronaldo in the long-running GOAT debate, admitted that another World Cup triumph for Messi would strengthen the Argentine's case even further, per Yardbarker.

In a video shared on X, IShowSpeed said:

"Lamine Yamal, please beat Argentina, save me! If Lionel Messi wins the World Cup, I won't have anything left to say as a Ronaldo fan.

"The only thing we have left is to trust in Spain. Lamine, lock in. Don't play. Just go and win. Beat Argentina. Please, Lamine, save me. I can't deal with this for another year."

Argentina head into the final hoping to successfully defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022 and become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the FIFA World Cup.

Spain, meanwhile, are aiming to lift football's biggest prize for the second time in their history and their first since their memorable triumph in South Africa in 2010, per Yahoo Sports.

The showdown is also expected to pit two generations against each other, with Messi seeking another piece of history while Yamal looks to lead a new era for Spanish football.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of some fans following IShowSpeed's appeal. Read them below:

@Mr_PreciousX said:

"Imagine begging Yamal to save you from Messi. Same Yamal!

"You chose Ronaldo ahead of him during the KO game, he sent your Ronaldo packing. You didn’t support him during France game. You wanted Spain to be eliminated. Now you want him to help you. lol."

@thoughtofheaven added:

"Messi is just the better player, because that’s just the objective truth. Period. He does not need to win another WC to state the obvious for any non-blind person."

Source: Legit.ng