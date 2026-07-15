England manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a strong message to Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal

The Three Lions will face La Albiceleste at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, later tonight

Messi has scored a total of 21 goals already, making him the highest goalscorer of all time at the World Cup

England manager Thomas Tuchel has issued a bold declaration ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Argentina.

The semifinal is scheduled to be played at Atlanta Stadium, one of the marquee venues selected for the 2026 World Cup.

The fixture carries enormous historical weight, with La Albiceleste having famously defeated England on multiple occasions at previous World Cups, including Diego Maradona's controversial 1986 quarter-final winner.

England coach Thomas Tuchel wants to find a way of stopping Lionel Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina. Photo by: David Ramos and Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel plans to stop Messi

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has stated that his team will find a method to neutralise the threat posed by Lionel Messi.

The German acknowledged that the history between the two nations serves as additional fuel for Argentina heading into the match.

The former Bayern Munich coach, however, made clear that England are not approaching the occasion with any sense of trepidation. He said via Yahoo Sport:

“We will find a way to stop Leo Messi. It's incredible how he just pulls it off every single time - in so many different ways.

"We must be brave around him and just stop the support."

Meanwhile, Tuchel also made it clear there was no lingering issue between him and Jude Bellingham, per Telegraph.

Could Messi win the Ballon d'Or?

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ballon d'Or released a statement on whether Lionel Messi could win another award if he wins the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentina national team captain had been the best player at the 2026 edition, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists to help Argentina into the semi-final.

Source: Legit.ng