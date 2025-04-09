The list of offences that could land motorists and drivers in jail in Lagos state have been announced

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said “smoking, drinking and eating while driving" could attract jail terms

LASTMA explained that the above offences are "according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018”

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has released a list of offences that could attract jail terms for motorists in the state.

LATSMA said eating, drinking, or smoking while driving could land motorists in jail.

LASTMA says smoking, drinking, and eating while driving could land motorists in jail. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The agency said the above offences are punishable offences under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

This was disclosed in a post shared on its official X handle,@followlastma, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

“Smoking, drinking and eating while driving is an offence according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.”

LASTMA explained that violators depend on the severity and judicial outcome risk having their vehicle impounded, facing three months imprisonment, or being sentenced to six months of community service

“Additional Penalty:

“Impound vehicle/ Three (3) Months imprisonment or six (6) monthly community service.”

Legit.ng reports that LASTMA is the agency charged with managing traffic in Lagos state and enforcing its traffic laws.

Nigerians react

@kayponpmn

Be specific with drinking because a Sickle cell patient needs to drink water 💦 at every opportunity !!!

@Nifemiayo

Drinking of water, drinking of alcohol, or drinking of what so we can know

