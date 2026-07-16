Nigerian telco has shifted focus from traditional services to digital infrastructure and AI-driven solutions

New divisions Beam, Titan, and Eden aim to enhance connectivity and monetise assets

Transformation reflects global telecom trends prioritising infrastructure ownership over voice and data services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

One of Nigeria's once-prominent telecommunications companies, ntel, has officially moved away from its traditional voice and data business, unveiling a major transformation that will see it focus on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and technology-driven services.

The company, formerly known as Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), announced the strategic shift during its relaunch on Monday, marking a dramatic turnaround after years of financial struggles and stiff competition in Nigeria's highly competitive telecom market.

ntel shuts down calling and data businesses for AI and infrastructure. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Rather than depending on revenue from phone calls and internet subscriptions, ntel says its future growth will come from commercialising telecom infrastructure, fibre networks, towers, power systems and real estate assets.

A new beginning after years of struggles

The transformation represents another significant chapter in the history of the former state-owned telecom giant.

In 2015, the NATCOM Consortium acquired NITEL and its mobile subsidiary, Mtel, for $252 million, taking over valuable telecom assets, including spectrum licences, fibre infrastructure and extensive real estate holdings.

Although ntel launched commercial 4G LTE services in 2016, it struggled to compete with larger operators such as MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile, according to a report by TechCabal.

The financial difficulties eventually led to the intervention of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), one of the company's biggest creditors, which is now supporting its latest revival.

Three new businesses to drive growth

As part of the restructuring, ntel has divided its operations into three specialised companies.

Beam will oversee telecommunications services, including the rollout of WakaGo, a fixed wireless broadband service powered by eSIM technology and Tarana Wireless' AirFibre platform.

The service is expected to target Nigerians who travel frequently by allowing seamless connectivity in more than 190 countries through international roaming.

According to ntel Chief Executive Officer, Soji Maurice-Diya, the company is leveraging technology supplied by US-based Tarana Wireless to deliver faster and more reliable broadband services.

Meanwhile, Titan will focus on monetising ntel's extensive infrastructure portfolio, including over 600 telecom towers, more than 3,500 kilometres of fibre optic network, and its power assets.

BusinessDay report that the third arm, Eden, will manage the company's real estate investments, including commercial properties in Victoria Island, Lagos, residential developments in Abuja's Wuse 2 district, and Nova Place in Port Harcourt.

Why telecom companies are changing strategy

ntel's decision reflects a growing global trend where telecom companies are shifting attention from traditional voice and data services to infrastructure ownership.

With platforms such as WhatsApp, Zoom and FaceTime reducing revenue from conventional phone calls, operators are increasingly finding greater value in leasing towers, fibre networks and other digital infrastructure to other service providers.

Across Africa, companies including MTN and Airtel have already adopted similar models by spinning off or selling telecom towers and fibre assets to specialist infrastructure firms while concentrating on retail mobile services.

What it means for Nigerians

Industry experts believe the strategy could ultimately benefit consumers.

As telecom operators increasingly share towers, fibre networks and power infrastructure, the overall cost of building and maintaining networks is expected to decline.

Lower operating costs could eventually translate into improved network quality, wider coverage and more affordable voice and data services.

ntel announces a new strategy as it shifts from telecom services. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during the relaunch, ntel's Head of Business Operations, Yvonne Alozie, described the transformation as far more than a corporate rebranding.

According to her, the company is entering a new era built on strategic partnerships, innovation and the ambition to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure that supports Nigeria's growing digital economy and future AI-powered connectivity.

MTN slashes broadband entry cost

Legit.ng earlier reported that Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has introduced a range of affordable broadband packages aimed at helping more Nigerians enjoy fast and reliable internet connectivity for work, education, entertainment, and business.

The new offers combine data bundles with 4G and 5G routers, providing customers with flexible options that suit different internet needs and budgets.

The new offers combine data bundles with 4G and 5G routers, providing customers with flexible options that suit different internet needs and budgets.

Source: Legit.ng