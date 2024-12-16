Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has bagged an Islamic Chieftaincy title to the joy of his numerous fans online

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a series of photos and videos from the ceremony

Several social media users, including Yinka Quadri’s celebrity colleagues, joined him to celebrate his latest feat

Nigerian actor Yinka Quadri is in the news after he was given an Islamic chieftaincy title to the joy of his fans.

Just recently, the 65-year-old Nollywood star took to his Instagram account to announce the big news to his fans and colleagues.

According to Yinka Quadri, he was bestowed with the Islamic chieftaincy title of Osupa Adini under the leadership of the Chief Imam of Araromi Central Mosque.

The movie star then expressed his appreciation to friends and family for their unwavering support. In his words:

“Yesterday, I was bestowed with an islamic chieftaincy title of OSUPA ADINI , Ma'had Thaqofat Arabic and Islamic studies under the leadership of the chief host, Fadeelat Sheikh Ibrahim OMODOLA (Chief Imam of Araromi CENTRAL MOSQUE ) and the spiritual Father , FADEELAT SHEIKH AHMAD HANAFY

I truly appreciate all of my friends and family for always standing by me, through thick and thin. You're the best anyone could ask for. 🙏”

See the photos and videos below:

Yinka Quadri’s fans and colleagues celebrate him

Shortly after Yinka Quadri shared the news of his latest achievement on social media, several netizens, including his celebrity colleagues, joined him to celebrate. Read some of their comments below:

Realyomifabiyi:

“Congratulations 🎊 Boss & Father 👏🔥❤️.”

oluwayemisijayeola:

“Congratulations sir.”

Olanrewajuakanbi:

“Congratulations❤️😍.”

legacy.002:

“Congratulations.”

queenaminathe2nd':

“👏👏👏Congratulations sir. May more achievements, Inshallah.”

Bishop_5502:

“I'm so much lucky to see you today sir and I must say you look good sir i make an unaware video even though you don't notice but you make me study moral lessons and congratulations sir you are a good loving and humble father am proud of what i learn daddy yinka 💖 i pray inshallah you will never go down 🙏.”

Iamsugar_b:

“Congratulations sir! More wins Inshalla 🙏🏾.”

Bukolanimi:

“Well deserved, congratulations ALHAJI.”

mayowaajumobi:

“WOW ! The biggest and loudest congratulations to u and your lovely family sir. May the almighty ALLAH continues to lead and guide u in this new highly laudable post IN-SAH-ALLAH. Much more wins sir❤️❤️.”

