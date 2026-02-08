Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary by re-proposing to his wife, Cynthia, during a romantic trip to Rome and Vatican City

The surprise moment, shared on social media, took place at a historic location and quickly captured the attention of fans online

Ebuka revealed the preparations he put in place before hinting at more vacation adventures ahead

Media personality and Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu found a heartfelt way to celebrate a major milestone in his marriage by proposing all over again.

Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia, marked their 10th wedding anniversary with a trip to Rome and Vatican City, and the celebration came with a surprise moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrates 10th anniversary with a surprise proposal in Rome.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram, Ebuka is seen dropping to one knee at St. Peter’s Square, ring box in hand, as stunned onlookers watch.

Dressed in a crisp white traditional outfit and sunglasses, Ebuka went down on one knee while Cynthia, wearing a grey patterned coat and holding a black Dior bag, looked on in disbelief.

The viral video captured her hands to her chest, a brief pause, followed by laughter, showing the emotion of the moment before she happily said yes again.

The proposal took place against the striking backdrop of St. Peter’s Basilica, with its cobblestone floors and sweeping columns adding to the romance.

Passersby stopped to watch, smiling and cheering as the couple shared the sweet moment. According to Ebuka, they had just attended mass at the basilica before the proposal, making the experience even more meaningful.

In his caption, Ebuka revealed that the couple celebrated their exact anniversary on February 6, spending the day between Rome and Vatican City.

As part of the celebration, they attended mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and received a 10th anniversary certificate from the Pope. The day ended with dinner at their favourite spot.

Wrapping up the post on a lighthearted note, Ebuka wrote, “Now, it’s vacation time. Where to next?” Judging by the glow of their anniversary celebrations, the couple may already be on their way to their next adventure.

See his post below:

Fans, celebs celebrate Ebuka and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayyuledochie said:

"Happy anniversary ❤️."

oriretan_honour said:

"Ebuka,it's unwise kneeling for ur wife forgeting u're ruining ur pride as a man,bringing shame to manhood.More unwise thinking kneeling is being romantic not knowing ppl might see u as womanwrapper,a simp.Women take advantage of things alot.She may start asking u to kneel first bfr meeting ur needs.King never kneels for queen not matter the love so why this.U've 48hrs to apologize. Avoid bad influencing.Shun being a bad husband,dad,role model.Think smart.Stop being carried away by love & forget ur authority,ego as man.Dont be unwise."

nellymbonu_ said:

"As a catholic I love this 😍 happy anniversary 🎉."

maiatafo

"Nice one brother. When is the wedding o! I am making my girls bridesmaids dresses."

adesuaetomi said:

"Happy 10th year anniversary beautiful people 😍❤️."

officialosas said:

"So beautiful! Congratulations lovebirds 😍😍😍 Happy 10 year anniversary! God is good ❤️❤️."

medlinboss said:

"Awww this so beautiful happy10 years Anniversary 🙏."

mariachikebenjamin said:

"Love o love! Chai! 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️."

ritadominic said:

"Happy anniversary! 🤗❤️🥂."

tokemakinwa said:

"HWA my fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

enioluwaofficial said:

"So beautiful! Happy Anniversary!!😍 Many more years in Jesus name. Amen!❤️"

official_mercyeke said:

"Congratulations my people 😍 happy anniversary 👏😍."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife at St. Peter's Basilica chruch Rome.

Source: Instagram

