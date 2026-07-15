Dangote Refinery raises petrol prices to N1,120 per litre amid global oil price surge

International crude prices climb due to increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

Higher petrol costs may strain households and businesses, raising fears of further increases

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, by N44 per litre, to N1,120 per litre, marking another significant adjustment as global crude oil prices continue to surge amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The latest increase comes barely 24 hours after the refinery announced the suspension of naira-denominated fuel sales, directing marketers to pay for petroleum products in United States dollars.

Nigerians to pay more as Dangote Refinery increases petrol prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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The development signals fresh pressure on Nigeria's downstream petroleum market, where depot prices have already risen sharply, raising concerns over another round of increases at filling stations across the country.

Global oil prices trigger fresh adjustment

The refinery's latest price review follows a sharp rally in international crude oil prices after renewed instability around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes, according to data from PetroleumPriceNG.

Reports indicate that Brent crude climbed toward the $90 per barrel mark on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, after Iran reportedly launched missile strikes on two United Arab Emirates oil tankers passing through the strategic waterway.

The attack heightened fears of disruptions to global crude supplies, prompting traders to factor in a larger geopolitical risk premium.

Earlier in the trading session, Brent crude rose above $86 per barrel before extending gains, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed past $80 per barrel, its highest level in about a month.

Since the previous Friday, international oil prices have gained roughly 12%, reflecting growing concerns over the security of energy exports from the Gulf region.

Depot prices jump by over N100

The sharp rise in crude prices has quickly filtered into Nigeria's downstream market.

A day after Dangote Refinery switched to dollar-priced petroleum sales, depot operators significantly increased ex-depot prices as marketers rushed to secure supplies and protect themselves against anticipated higher replacement costs.

Industry data showed that depot prices surged by more than N100 per litre, creating fresh uncertainty for independent marketers and fueling expectations of higher retail pump prices nationwide.

The refinery's latest pricing adjustment is widely seen as a direct response to the higher cost of crude oil, which remains the primary feedstock for petrol production.

What the increase means for Nigerians

The latest increase is expected to have far-reaching implications for households and businesses already grappling with elevated living costs.

Higher petrol prices typically translate into increased transportation fares, more expensive logistics for businesses and rising costs of goods and services across the economy.

Analysts warn that if international oil prices remain elevated and tensions in the Middle East persist, further adjustments in domestic fuel prices cannot be ruled out.

The situation also underscores Nigeria's growing exposure to developments in the global energy market despite the commencement of local refining operations.

Petrol stations adjust pumps as Dangote Refinery increases petrol prices. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

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For consumers, the latest increase means another squeeze on disposable income, while businesses may be forced to pass higher operating costs on to customers.

With global crude markets remaining volatile and depot prices climbing rapidly, industry stakeholders expect fuel prices to remain under pressure in the coming days unless geopolitical tensions ease and international oil prices retreat.

Petrol prices surge at the depots

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh petrol prices have emerged across major depots in Nigeria as marketers adjusted rates upward in response to growing uncertainty in the global oil market following renewed hostilities in the Middle East.

The latest pricing released on Friday, July 10, 2026, shows that several depot operators have increased the ex-depot cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, amid concerns that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could disrupt global crude oil supplies.

Industry observers say the adjustments are largely precautionary, with marketers seeking to cushion the impact of any sharp rise in international crude prices should the crisis worsen.

Source: Legit.ng