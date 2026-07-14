Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared a video recounting how she offered a woman a ride during a flood, only to witness her husband curse them both out

The angry husband reportedly refused a lift and invoked a curse on the women after his wife entered Sarah's car without telling him

Sarah Martins used the incident to urge women to avoid marrying out of pity, saying it is better to stay single than wed a violent partner

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video recounting a disturbing encounter she had with a couple during a flood.

In the video posted on her Instagram page on July 14, 2026, Sarah Martins described how she spotted a woman wading through floodwater near her estate and offered her a lift.

Sarah Martins has advised women to prioritise character in relationships after recounting an encounter she witnessed on the road. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, what followed left her stunned. The woman's husband, who had been walking some distance behind her, erupted in rage when he saw his wife climb into Sarah's car, shouting,

"You must be mad, you must be crazy, why you go leave me for inside this water enter motor? You are an idiot, God go punish you."

Sarah Martins said when she realised the woman was with her husband, she pulled over and invited him to join them.

The man looked her up and down and responded,

"Na Ogun go kill all of una," before walking away.

Why Sarah Martins spoke out

The actress said she could not make sense of the man's rage.

She questioned whether he was angry that his wife accepted help, that she found favour, or simply that a woman was behind the wheel.

She used the incident to deliver a pointed message to her followers.

"Don't date low, don't marry low," she said. "It's not even about marrying a big man or a poor person. A rich man can be a very violent person, and a poor man can even be more violent. Stop marrying out of pity."

Sarah Martins added in her caption that she later asked the woman to step out of her car and rejoin her husband, fearing the wife could face violence once they got home.

She concluded:

"In summary, just marry your friend."

Watch Sarah Martin's video that sparked the debate online:

Fans react to Sarah Martin's story

Not everyone sided with Sarah Martins.

Several followers pointed out that the wife also bore some responsibility for not alerting her husband or informing the actress that he was nearby.

@iam_khaypaul wrote:

"Why will the wife leave her husband and enter car in the first place, imagine if the case was reversed"

@iam_komoney commented:

"He's angry because the wife almost looseguard him inside the flood. @officialsarahmartins you try for helping her, but she also should have told you that the husband is behind her. Thank you"

@veras_touch_ shared:

"The wife didn't try at all.. let's said the truth... she suppose tell you pls I'm with my husband please can you help him too.. or she suppose to tell her husband that someone want to help her.. seems 2 of them are walking together..she no suppose leave her husband just like that biko"

@kimkim6070 wrote:

"How can you be walking with your husband and the next thing you enter a lift without telling the person that oh my husband is at my back oooooo that is disrespectful Abeg leave the man make he vex and also delete this nonsense video cos it does not make sense at all 🙂"

Sarah Martins has sparked conversations online after sharing a personal encounter and reflecting on healthy relationships and marriage. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins faces backlash with promo video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared a promotional video that drew criticism from fans, who felt the recording dragged on and focused too much on her body.

The actress, who recently relocated to Lagos and bought a car, showcased her skincare products while offering old stock at giveaway prices to make room for new arrivals.

However, many viewers questioned her presentation style, with some accusing her of highlighting body parts rather than the products she was advertising.

Source: Legit.ng