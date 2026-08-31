Nollywood actress Kemity called out her senior colleague Mide Martins at a public event over her outfit choice

Mide Martins, known for her iconic Iro and Buba look, showed up in a simple gown instead of her signature style

Kemity used the moment to declare herself an official member of the Iro and Buba gang, with a firm warning to event hosts

There was a lighthearted but memorable moment at a recent public event when Nollywood actress Kemity put her senior colleague Mide Martins on the spot over a fashion choice that has come to define the latter's public image.

Mide Martins, wife of actor Afeez Owo, has built a strong fashion identity around the traditional Yoruba Iro and Buba ensemble, making it her unmistakable signature over the years.

Moment between Kemity and Mide Martins at event gets Nigerians talking. Credit: kemity, Mide Martins

Source: Instagram

So when she arrived at the event in a simple gown instead, Kemity, who was also in attendance, was not about to let it slide.

Kemity, dressed in Iro and Buba herself, went straight to Mide and challenged her on the outfit switch. Mide's response was breezy; she told her colleague she was simply taking a break from her usual look.

She also took the moment to acknowledge that she had played a key role in popularising the Iro and Buba trend among others.

Kemity Joins the Iro and Buba Gang

Rather than let the moment pass, Kemity turned the friendly confrontation into a personal declaration. She announced that she has formally joined what she described as the Iro and Buba gang, fully embracing the traditional style as her own.

She then issued a direct warning to anyone thinking of inviting her to future events: do not push back against her wearing Iro and Buba, or they should not expect to see her there at all.

The exchange, which unfolded publicly, quickly caught attention online and sparked conversation among fans of both actresses.

Watch the trending video between the two actresses on X:

Kemity’s confrontation with Mide Martins at event stirs reactions online. Photo: Kemity.

Source: Instagram

Kemity splashes millions on cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemity recently splashed millions on two new cars.

Kemity disclosed that she bought one for herself and one for her students.

The actress, who was also a lead character in the 2025 popular movie "Koleoso", said she asked God for progress, and He gave her peace and proof of it.

Source: Legit.ng