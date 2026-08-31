A Nigerian X user identified as Happiness_gbemi shared how he switched careers from English Language to Cybersecurity

He secured his first cybersecurity internship in less than a year after making the transition and was retained by the organisation

His post drew reactions from followers who said his story proved a tech background was not a requirement to break into the industry

A Nigerian man who goes by the username Happiness_gbemi on X has shared how he left a career path in English Language to pursue cybersecurity, landing his first internship in under a year and subsequently being kept on by the organisation.

In a post that has drawn attention online, he described the speed of his transition as something he could not have anticipated when he first made the move.

Nigerian man shares career switch story. Photo credit: @Happiness_gbemi/X.

Source: Twitter

"I transitioned from English Language to Cybersecurity. Got my first internship in less than a year of transition, got retained from the internship. Now, I'm walking through doors I never imagined I could even set my eyes on a year ago. God is in this journey," he wrote.

From the Arts to the Tech World

Career switches from the humanities into technology are increasingly common in Nigeria, where demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to grow alongside the country's expanding digital economy.

Happiness_gbemi's account resonated with many followers, who pointed to it as evidence that academic background alone does not determine one's ability to succeed in a tech field.

Reactions Trail Happiness' Post

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Learner Damie said:

"God is in this journey."

JP said:

"Keep going bro."

Product Pointers added:

"This is proof that you don't need a background in tech before you transition. Congratulations @Happiness_gbemi, well deserved."

See the post below:

Lady speaks about cyber security skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady went viral on social media after sharing her opinion about cybersecurity and why it needed to be studied.

In a now-viral post on X, she called for basic knowledge of cybersecurity to be made mandatory for everyone.

Source: Legit.ng