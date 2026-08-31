Cooking gas prices have dropped to between N1,250 and N1,650 per kilogramme, but residents say LPG is still too expensive

Consumers want the government to sustain the price reduction, improve local production and make cooking gas more affordable

The NMDPRA blamed supply disruptions, low local production and distribution challenges for high prices

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Many consumers have continued to complain about the high cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly called cooking gas, despite a recent decline in prices.

Residents said the reduction was welcome but had not made cooking gas affordable for many low- and middle-income households, NAN reported.

Cooking gas: Despite slight price drop, Nigerians lament high refill cost of 5kg, 12.5kg cyclinders

Source: UGC

Cooking gas currently sells for between N1,250 and N1,650 per kilogramme, depending on the location and where consumers buy it. Major gas outlets and depots generally offer lower prices, while some roadside vendors sell at higher rates.

At these prices, a 5kg cylinder costs between N6,250 and N8,250, while a 12.5kg cylinder goes for N15,625 to N20,625.

Residents Struggle With High LPG Costs

Cooking gas prices have stabilised in the past two months after rising sharply earlier in the year, when the product sold for almost N2,000 per kilogramme in some parts of the FCT.

In June, LPG sold for between N1,498 and N1,650 per kilogramme, while some roadside sellers charged as much as N1,850.

However, residents said more needs to be done to ensure that the decline is sustained and that cooking gas becomes cheaper.

Innocent Emmanuel, a public servant in Gudu, said the price reduction had provided little relief for families.

“Although the price has come down, it is still expensive for ordinary families. Many people now buy smaller quantities because they cannot afford to fill their cylinders at once,” he said.

Elizabeth Tanko, a resident of Lugbe, said consumers needed stable prices.

“We have seen prices come down before, only for them to rise again. What consumers need is a stable price so that we can plan our household expenses,” she said.

Zainab Isiaka, a businesswoman in Kubwa, said LPG costs were adding to the financial pressure on families.

“We are happy that the price is no longer around N2,000 per kg like it was some months ago, but even at N1,300 it is still a lot for families that are struggling with food and transportation costs.

“The government needs to do more to bring the price down to a level that ordinary Nigerians can afford,” she said.

Government Moves Against LPG Hoarding

The Federal Government had earlier ordered a clampdown on LPG marketers accused of hoarding or diverting the product.

On June 22, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), regulators and security agencies to strengthen market surveillance and sanction operators found manipulating the market.

Cooking gas: Despite slight price drop, Nigerians lament high refill cost of 5kg, 12.5kg cyclinders

Source: UGC

The NMDPRA said global supply disruptions and price volatility linked to the Israel-Iran conflict had contributed to rising LPG prices.

It also identified low local production, reduced imports, weak distribution infrastructure, logistics challenges and pricing practices by some wholesalers and retailers as other factors affecting the market.

Source: Legit.ng