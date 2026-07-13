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“Am I Dreaming?” Damilola Adegbite Opens Up About Love After Failed Marriages
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“Am I Dreaming?” Damilola Adegbite Opens Up About Love After Failed Marriages

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Actress Damilola Adegbite asked an important question about whether true, lasting love still exists
  • The actress stated that she is tired of hearing only stories of heartbreak and broken marriages
  • She encouraged couples in healthy relationships to speak up and inspire others.

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Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has admitted that she still believes genuine, long-lasting unions are possible despite the many stories of heartbreak dominating public conversations.

The actress took to her Instagram page to express her thoughts, asking fans if anyone still believes in true love.

According to her, while tales of failed marriages, betrayal and disappointment often attract attention, they should not define how people view relationships.

Damilola Adegbite, Nollywood, actress, marriage
Damilola Adegbite asks fans if anyone still believes in true love. Photos: Damilola Adegbite.
Source: Instagram

In the post, Damilola wondered if she was "dreaming of La La Land" for still hoping to find a peaceful and fulfilling relationship.

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She explained that she does not want to spend her life alone and would love to hear stories from people whose partners have genuinely made them better individuals.

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The actress stressed that she was not referring to couples who appear perfect in public but have different realities behind closed doors.

“Is there anyone who still believes in love?... I still believe that long-lasting, healthy relationships can exist,” she wrote.

Damilola also appealed to couples enjoying peaceful marriages to share their experiences instead of allowing only negative stories to dominate social media.

She noted that relationships built on peace, growth and purpose deserve just as much attention as stories of separation and heartbreak.

The actress said hearing more positive experiences could restore hope to people who still believe in finding lasting love.

Watch the Instagram video of Damilola Adegbite speaking about love here:

Reactions trail Damilola Adegbite's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@divabkuppy stated:

"I believe in marriage. Myself and hubby will be 14 years in marriage—on 14th July . I’m super excited and grateful"

@rohicha wrote:

"I have been on that journey for 19 years now and it's so peaceful and beautiful and our son is 18 years old.And I'm loving it all the way"

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Damilola Adegbite, Nollywood, actress
Damilola Adegbite says that she is tired of hearing only stories of heartbreak and broken marriages. Photo: Ademola Adegbite.
Source: Instagram

Damilola Adegbite and Bolanle's relationship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood stars Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite shared more details about their relationship.

In a video on social media, the movie stars finally owned up to being an item, stirring excitement among many fans.

However, a few other netizens were quick to ask how Ninalowo’s ex-wife would feel about his loved-up video with another woman.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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