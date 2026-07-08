A lady has shared the emotional moment she discovered she was pregnant after waiting seven years to conceive

The touching video captured her reaction after seeing the pregnancy test result before showing the heartfelt response from her husband

Describing the moment as life-changing, she said years of waiting, praying and hoping finally gave way to joyful tears

A lady has touched the hearts of many on social media after sharing a video documenting the moment she found out she was expecting a baby following seven years of waiting.

She captured the positive pregnancy test before revealing the emotional reactions that followed the life-changing discovery.

Tears of joy as couple celebrates pregnancy news after 7 year wait. Photo credit: @TheUkejeh's/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady discovers pregnancy after seven years of waiting

The lady, identified on TikTok as @TheUkejeh's, showed herself overwhelmed with emotion as she looked at the test strip, struggling to believe that the prayers she and her husband had offered for years had finally been answered.

She later shared the touching moment she broke the news to her husband, who immediately burst into tears after realising they were finally going to become parents.

According to the lady, the pregnancy marked the end of seven years filled with hope, prayers and faith despite the challenges they faced along the way.

Reflecting on the special day, the lady described it as the moment their lives changed forever and their hearts became full.

She explained that although the waiting period was long, she and her husband never stopped believing that their testimony would eventually come.

The touching video ended with her husband's emotional reaction, which she described as one of the most unforgettable moments of their journey.

Nigerian man reacts to wife's pregnancy news. Photo credit: @TheUkejeh's/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the video on TikTok, she wrote:

"After 7 years of waiting, praying, hoping, and refusing to give up, God gave us a testimony bigger than we could have imagined. This was the day our hearts became full."

Reactions as couple gets emotional after pregnancy discovery

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Mercy G said:

"Tears of Joy I cry with you - waited 8yrs for 1st child and another 8yrs for my 2nd child. I now have 4 - boy, girl, boy, girl. Dr's said I couldn't have and even that IVF may not work. All 4 were from God. He is a faithful God - more than able. Holy Spirit watch over, guide and continue to bless this family. Amen."

@Divinefavour N. Theophilus added:

"Congratulations momma if you're seeing this couple for the first time let's gather here."

@beeluxuryhair_ added:

"I literally cried my eyes out watching this because this was exactly what I went through before I had my baby. God please bless every woman with the fruit of the womb. Congratulations to your family."

See the post below:

Lady gets pregnant after years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was so full of emotions after carrying out a pregnancy test at home to know her current status.

According to the video, the lady had been waiting and praying for the fruit of the womb and God finally answered her prayers.

Source: Legit.ng