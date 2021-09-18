Nollywood’s Eniola Badmus has shared a fresh update with her fans and colleagues on social media about her weight loss journey

The plus-sized movie star shared a photo on her page showing her new body and letting people know that she has now lost 25kg

Many who have seen the actress struggle with her weight over the years were seen in the comment section commending her

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been open with her weight loss journey and she recently shared an update with fans and followers on social media.

Eniola Badmus shows off massive body transformation, says she lost 25kg. Photo: @eniola_badmus

The actress was spotted in a nightgown that has now become oversize for her following a major reduction in her weight.

Eniola went on to disclose that she has lost a total of 25kg and she’s still working to lose more weight.

Fans, colleagues commend actress

The actress has occasionally been subjected to ridicule because of her weight and the new update from her came as a relief to fans, colleagues who have always supported her.

Many flooded the comment section with words of encouragement for the Omo Ghetto actress.

Eniola Badmus seeks help as she shares throwback photo

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Bamus recently got her fans and followers suggesting different ways for her to slim down.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo she took on a movie set, adding that she loved her stature in the picture.

A fan advised the film star to do hormonal therapy and some blood work as she may have a thyroid issue.

The actress wrote:

"I really really really want to go back to this stature…………Who can take me on this journey legit ooooo."

