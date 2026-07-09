Charismatic pastor and televangelist TB Joshua 'accurately predicted' Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph over the Netherlands

Prophet TB Joshua's prophecy highlighted the importance of Spain's goalkeeper in the final match in South Africa

Earlier, Joshua forecasted South Africa's opening match draw against Mexico, an iconic match at Soccer City in Johannesburg

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Atlanta, USA - Today's throwback takes us back to one of Temitope Balogun Joshua's, popularly known as TB Joshua, most widely discussed predictions, which many of his followers regard as having accurately foretold the outcome.

Joshua, who died in 2021 at the age of 57, was the founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos.

Prophet TB Joshua shares his prediction for the 2010 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and the Netherlands. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries, FIFA World Cup

Source: Facebook

TB Joshua's World Cup prediction revisited

Legit.ng recalls that on July 11 2010, Prophet TB Joshua gave a prophecy regarding the final match of the 2010 World Cup between the Netherlands and Spain. Followers of the now-late world-famous Nigerian televangelist have said the prophetic message came to precise fulfilment after Spain defeated the Oranje 1–0 after extra time at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

After a SCOAN service on Sunday, July 11, 2010, TB Joshua prophesied:

"I want to speak about the closing match. I have talked about the opening match; I want to talk about the closing, between Spain and the Netherlands - Holland.

"Up Spain. But I will salute the goalkeeper of Spain today. He will be the saviour.

"Everybody believes that Spain will get their way, but the Netherlands will really give them a tough time. It is the goalkeeper of Spain that would save them today."

He added:

"I see a controversy kind of goal (sic), but at the end of the day, it was what determined the champion between the two. There is a controversy which refereee gave a yellow card. The Netherlands will really press them, but Spain will get their way at the end. It was the Spain goalkeeper that saved them, and the World Cup was given to Spain."

Watch the YouTube video of Prophet Joshua predicting the 2010 FIFA World Cup final below:

According to the Nigerian Tribune, on June 6, 2010, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Prophet TB Joshua predicted that the tournament hosts would draw their opening match against Mexico if they failed to extend their lead after scoring first.

South Africa took the lead before Mexico equalised in the 79th minute, and the match ended 1-1.

France face Morocco in quarterfinal

World Cup action returns today, Thursday, July 9, 2026, after a brief, tournament-scheduled rest day.

The quarter-finals kick off in the evening with a highly anticipated clash between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in the United States (US).

Just eight teams remain and, as the only African side left in the competition, Morocco will be carrying the hopes of an entire continent.

France vs Morocco battle for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, with Africa's hopes resting on Morocco, the continent's only remaining team. Photo credit: @JainalMomin

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TB Joshua’s football final prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video recorded in the past during a live church service by the late TB Joshua went viral on TikTok. The clip showed the renowned pastor predicting the outcome of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

In the footage, TB Joshua revealed what God reportedly showed him about the winner of the match and the penalty shootout that would decide the trophy. He also spoke about the excitement and anticipation among football fans across Africa ahead of the historic game.

The TikTok video attracted widespread attention, with many netizens expressing amazement at the accuracy and detail of the prophecy. Some viewers commented that they remembered watching the final and witnessing the fulfilment of his words.

Source: Legit.ng