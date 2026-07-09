Throwback Thursday to Prophet TB Joshua’s Prediction of World Cup Winner
- Charismatic pastor and televangelist TB Joshua 'accurately predicted' Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph over the Netherlands
- Prophet TB Joshua's prophecy highlighted the importance of Spain's goalkeeper in the final match in South Africa
- Earlier, Joshua forecasted South Africa's opening match draw against Mexico, an iconic match at Soccer City in Johannesburg
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
Atlanta, USA - Today's throwback takes us back to one of Temitope Balogun Joshua's, popularly known as TB Joshua, most widely discussed predictions, which many of his followers regard as having accurately foretold the outcome.
Joshua, who died in 2021 at the age of 57, was the founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos.
TB Joshua's World Cup prediction revisited
Legit.ng recalls that on July 11 2010, Prophet TB Joshua gave a prophecy regarding the final match of the 2010 World Cup between the Netherlands and Spain. Followers of the now-late world-famous Nigerian televangelist have said the prophetic message came to precise fulfilment after Spain defeated the Oranje 1–0 after extra time at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
After a SCOAN service on Sunday, July 11, 2010, TB Joshua prophesied:
"I want to speak about the closing match. I have talked about the opening match; I want to talk about the closing, between Spain and the Netherlands - Holland.
"Up Spain. But I will salute the goalkeeper of Spain today. He will be the saviour.
"Everybody believes that Spain will get their way, but the Netherlands will really give them a tough time. It is the goalkeeper of Spain that would save them today."
He added:
"I see a controversy kind of goal (sic), but at the end of the day, it was what determined the champion between the two. There is a controversy which refereee gave a yellow card. The Netherlands will really press them, but Spain will get their way at the end. It was the Spain goalkeeper that saved them, and the World Cup was given to Spain."
Watch the YouTube video of Prophet Joshua predicting the 2010 FIFA World Cup final below:
According to the Nigerian Tribune, on June 6, 2010, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Prophet TB Joshua predicted that the tournament hosts would draw their opening match against Mexico if they failed to extend their lead after scoring first.
South Africa took the lead before Mexico equalised in the 79th minute, and the match ended 1-1.
France face Morocco in quarterfinal
World Cup action returns today, Thursday, July 9, 2026, after a brief, tournament-scheduled rest day.
The quarter-finals kick off in the evening with a highly anticipated clash between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in the United States (US).
Just eight teams remain and, as the only African side left in the competition, Morocco will be carrying the hopes of an entire continent.
Read more on FIFA World Cup
- Mysterious cat predicts France vs Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match
- 2026 World Cup: Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends strong message to Argentina over Lionel Messi
TB Joshua’s football final prophecy
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video recorded in the past during a live church service by the late TB Joshua went viral on TikTok. The clip showed the renowned pastor predicting the outcome of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.
In the footage, TB Joshua revealed what God reportedly showed him about the winner of the match and the penalty shootout that would decide the trophy. He also spoke about the excitement and anticipation among football fans across Africa ahead of the historic game.
The TikTok video attracted widespread attention, with many netizens expressing amazement at the accuracy and detail of the prophecy. Some viewers commented that they remembered watching the final and witnessing the fulfilment of his words.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.