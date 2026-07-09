A Nigerian solar engineer has shared a humorous video showcasing an incredibly steep roof where a client wants solar panels installed

The man playfully challenged bold technicians who boast about their climbing skills to send him a DM for the job

The viral video has sparked a debate online about building architecture and the physical safety of solar panel installers

As the demand for solar energy continues to rise across Nigeria due to grid challenges, local solar engineers are facing increasingly unusual obstacles on the job.

A Nigerian solar expert recently went viral on social media after sharing a video of a towering, hyper-steep, pyramid-style roof of a building where he was contracted to install solar panels.

A Nigerian man gets surprised after seeing the roof he was told to install some solar panels on. Photo credit: Bill Uko/Getty Images, iam_boluwatife_j/Instagram

Source: UGC

Stunned by the severe incline of the roofing structure, the technician took to his camera to express his astonishment.

Solar installer sends job offer to colleagues

In the trending clip, the engineer filmed the sharp-angled roof from an elevated vantage point, revealing a slope that appears nearly vertical.

Speaking in a humorous tone, he challenged fellow technicians who often brag about having no fear of heights to step forward:

"Those of you who always boast and shout, 'I can climb roofs, I can climb roofs,' the job is ready now. If you know you can climb this roof, send me a DM... The pay is very good."

He jokingly warned that despite the lucrative pay, any installer who sees the roof in person is bound to feel terrified.

Beyond the humor, the engineer raised a practical concern regarding modern Nigerian residential architecture. He pleaded with homeowners and real estate developers to reconsider choosing extremely steep roof designs, which complicate maintenance and installation works:

"Please, tell our people to stop building houses like this. We are tired of this, please."

Reactions as solar installer makes complaint

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below:

kinggozzie said:

"For me this is just waste of resources."

ruudboy501 said:

"This kind roof ehh heat no fit do you for house under hot sun."

chukwunalurumjoy said:

"Let him use the overhead tank stand. No need of using the roof house."

Watch the video of the solar installer below:

Lady reveals amount spent on solar system

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who recently installed a solar system got many people talking after posting her setup.

She mentioned in the video that she purchased it with a solar panel and said she charges it with both NEPA light and sunlight.

Source: Legit.ng