Toke Makinwa Fires Back After Fan Drags Her for Performative Privacy Over Daughter Posts
- Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa clapped back at a Snapchat user who accused her of being performative with privacy concerning her daughter
- The netizen had questioned why Toke only shares her daughter's legs, arms, and back view online, calling it attention-seeking behaviour wrapped in the guise of privacy
- Toke did not hold back in her reply, telling the critic to get help and stating that the long message about a child that is not theirs is bizarre
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Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has clapped back at a Snapchat user who criticised the way she shares photos of her daughter, after he accused her of practising what he called performative privacy by only posting parts of the child’s body on social media.
The user questioned her pattern of showing the girl’s legs, arms, and back in her posts, saying it made no sense if she truly intended to keep the child private.
The netizen stated that although the child belongs to Toke Makinwa, she should keep her completely away from social media rather than posting small glimpses that, in her opinion, looked like attention-seeking disguised as privacy.
He wrote:
“Is there a particular reason why you show Yaya’s legs, arms, and back view? I mean, it’s your page, your kids and all, but I term this performative privacy. If you wanna be private, be private all the way and keep her entirely out of the media. Not like hiding her, but keeping away from the media entirely. Showing bits and bobs of her presents as attention-seeking, wrapped in a ‘keeping it private’ delusion. I respect you and everything you do, but this keeps going over my head. I guess not my circus, not my money, though. Happy Sunday”.
Responding via her Snapchat story, Toke Makinwa dismissed the criticism and told the netizen to focus on his own choices, calling the lengthy message about her child’s identity strange and unnecessary.
“Exactly, not your circus, boo! Do whatever works for you, and it’s my page and not yours. This long epistle over a child’s identity that is not yours is so bizarre. Get help”.
Swipe to read Toke Makinwa's response to the fan:
Netizens react to Toke Makinwa's comment
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@solomonbbuchi said:
"Her child, her choice!"
@poshest_hope commented:
"It's the long epistle for me on top how another person choose to live her life. I miss the 80s when we used to mind our business on social media."
@lingeriebytemmy reacted:
"Some people and not minding their business shaaaa."
@rosyjohnn commented:
"Like what exactly is this person's issue? So you'll start analyzing the baby's features Abi? Looking for adult lookalikes and start rumors. Humans!"
@miss_chidel wrote:
"The both of them are right if we are been honest."
Toke Makinwa opens up on tithing
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing that the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.
The mother of one spoke in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, reflecting on her journey with faith and giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years.
According to Toke, her decision did not come overnight but followed deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, where he covers entertainment news, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, alongside work in storytelling, transcription, and administrative support.