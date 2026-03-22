Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa clapped back at a Snapchat user who accused her of being performative with privacy concerning her daughter

The netizen had questioned why Toke only shares her daughter's legs, arms, and back view online, calling it attention-seeking behaviour wrapped in the guise of privacy

Toke did not hold back in her reply, telling the critic to get help and stating that the long message about a child that is not theirs is bizarre

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has clapped back at a Snapchat user who criticised the way she shares photos of her daughter, after he accused her of practising what he called performative privacy by only posting parts of the child’s body on social media.

The user questioned her pattern of showing the girl’s legs, arms, and back in her posts, saying it made no sense if she truly intended to keep the child private.

Media personality Toke Makinwa claps back at fan who questions why she only shows her daughter's legs, arms, and back on Snapchat. Photo: tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

The netizen stated that although the child belongs to Toke Makinwa, she should keep her completely away from social media rather than posting small glimpses that, in her opinion, looked like attention-seeking disguised as privacy.

He wrote:

“Is there a particular reason why you show Yaya’s legs, arms, and back view? I mean, it’s your page, your kids and all, but I term this performative privacy. If you wanna be private, be private all the way and keep her entirely out of the media. Not like hiding her, but keeping away from the media entirely. Showing bits and bobs of her presents as attention-seeking, wrapped in a ‘keeping it private’ delusion. I respect you and everything you do, but this keeps going over my head. I guess not my circus, not my money, though. Happy Sunday”.

Responding via her Snapchat story, Toke Makinwa dismissed the criticism and told the netizen to focus on his own choices, calling the lengthy message about her child’s identity strange and unnecessary.

“Exactly, not your circus, boo! Do whatever works for you, and it’s my page and not yours. This long epistle over a child’s identity that is not yours is so bizarre. Get help”.

Swipe to read Toke Makinwa's response to the fan:

Netizens react to Toke Makinwa's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@solomonbbuchi said:

"Her child, her choice!"

@poshest_hope commented:

"It's the long epistle for me on top how another person choose to live her life. I miss the 80s when we used to mind our business on social media."

@lingeriebytemmy reacted:

"Some people and not minding their business shaaaa."

@rosyjohnn commented:

"Like what exactly is this person's issue? So you'll start analyzing the baby's features Abi? Looking for adult lookalikes and start rumors. Humans!"

@miss_chidel wrote:

"The both of them are right if we are been honest."

Toke Makinwa tells netizen to get help after he accuses her of performative privacy over daughter's social media posts. Photo: tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa opens up on tithing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing that the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.

The mother of one spoke in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, reflecting on her journey with faith and giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years.

According to Toke, her decision did not come overnight but followed deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.

Source: Legit.ng