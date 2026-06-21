Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to express profound joy and gratitude as her first child, Festus Ojo, marked his birthday on Sunday, June 21, 2026

The proud mother shared a lovely video collage of herself and the celebrant, accompanied by a specially composed song to shower him with praises

Top entertainment industry stars, including Kunle Afod, Faithia Williams, Funsho Adeolu and comedian AY Makun, joined the actress in celebrating her golden boy

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo marked her son Festus Ojo’s birthday with a touching tribute, sharing a specially composed song and heartfelt words on Instagram as he turned a year older on June 21, 2026.

The actress described Festus as her pride and joy, calling him her answered prayer.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her son Festus Ojo's birthday with a special song as she calls him her answered prayer in emotional post. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The Queen Mother posted a video collage of herself with Festus while singing his praises, before writing a message that expressed her deep gratitude for his life.

“Happy Birthday to my first fruit, my golden boy 👑 Baba Jeje, @festo_baba 🥳

From the day God blessed me with you, my world changed. You’re my pride, my joy, my answered prayer. Watching you grow into the man you are today fills my heart with nothing but gratitude.

You carry light, you carry grace, and you carry your name well. May your life keep shining brighter than gold.

I pray for long life, sound health, wisdom, favour, and every good thing your heart desires. The world is big, but your destiny is bigger. Go and take it, my son.

I love you now and always. Happy birthday🎂”

Festus Ojo responded warmly in the comment section, filling it with emojis and writing:

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 thank you mama @iyaboojofespris I LOVE YOU ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

His younger sister, Priscilla Ojo, popularly known as Priscy and wife of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, also celebrated him, saying:

“Happy birthday baba jeje❤️ @festo_baba we love you❤️”

Fans and colleagues across Nollywood, including Kunle Afod, Faithia Williams and comedian AY Makun, joined Iyabo Ojo online to honour Festus on his special day.

Check out Iyabo Ojo's Instagram video post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Iyabo Ojo's son

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Colleagues and fans flooded the comment section to shower the celebrant with prayers and good wishes.

@faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday son 🎉🎁🎂"

@aycomedian:

"Happy birthday son"

@kunleafod:

"Happy birthday festus Omo mummy"

@adeolufunsho:

"Many happy returns of this day in favor of God"

@iamlolaalao:

"Happy birthday my darling God bless your new w👏"

@isioma_yocambel:

"Happy birthday to the cute festos may the good lord continue to bless you and take you places 🙏may you continue to be a blessing to your mom and your family 🙏Happy Birthday to my first fruit too Ayomide. You both share same birthday and I love you both dearly ❤️😍😍😍"

Iyabo Ojo describes her son, Festus Ojo, as her pride while celebrating his birthday. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo criticises Nigerian leaders over insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo criticised President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde over the rising insecurity and kidnappings in Oyo schools.

The outspoken movie star questioned the effectiveness of the nation's military and suggested seeking foreign intelligence if local agencies remain overwhelmed.

She urged Nigerians to put aside political divisions and demand urgent accountability from the government through peaceful protests to save lives.

Source: Legit.ng