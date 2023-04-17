A young filmmaker, Rosy Adigwe, recently caused an online stir after she called out Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi

According to Rosy, she paid Emodi N700k for a job but he later refused to do it and to also refund her money

A video trended on Rosy in tears as she pleaded with the actor to refund her money and this got people talking

Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi, has been called out on social media by a young filmmaker, Rosy Adigwe.

In a video posted on @instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, the young actress and producer was in tears as she revealed how the actor was refusing to return her N700k.

According to Rosy, Ray refused to do her job four days after she had paid him. She explained that she paid him before her script was out because he told her he had another producer on his case and would only work with whoever paid first.

Lady tearfully calls out actor Ray Emodi after he failed to refund her N700k after turning down her job. Photos: @rayemodi

However, after he got paid the N700k, the actor reportedly declined to do the job because of his number of scenes and he opted to do a refund instead.

Rosy noted that she pleaded with him but he refused and insisted on doing a refund and she sent him her account number. However, two days after she had sent her details, she had still not gotten paid.

When the filmmaker reached out to Emodi, she claimed he told her he will refund her money after three weeks and she asked him why because he was the one who insisted on a refund.

According to Rosy, things degenerated to the level of Emodi blocking Rosy’s phone number even a month after he had received the money.

At this point of the video, the young filmmaker started to cry harder as she pleaded with the actor to return her money. According to her, the actor’s debt had affected her job and she had to suspend production.

See the touching video below:

Netizens react as actor Ray Emodi is called out for owing producer N700k

Shortly after the video made the rounds online, it garnered a series of heated reactions from Nigerians. Many of them joined Rosy to call out the actor as they insisted that he returns her money.

Read some of their comments below:

hisiskingsal:

“You are acting CHILDISH!!! Cos what the hell is this? Why are you fake crying to your phone?What happened to the Police Station? And who begs an Actor to act in a movie??? An unknown one for that matter. Smh.”

udy_king2:

“@rayemodi if this lady's explanation is true, then you're a very wicked and inconsiderate human. Some of you will just see small fame and next thing you're acting like a mini god. I'm not even here to talk about that your acting skill that's nothing to right home about. Refund this lady her money. Stop acting like an animal.”

adamazi_prisca:

“In a sane clime, he will pay through his nose. Clearly he can't do this with other notable producers, he don see you finish Watch him come here to shout "My legal team will respond" That's why his level is Asabawood.”

dynamic_victoria:

“Pay her now 4 I feel bad for her tho.”

Saintavenue_ent1:

“This is not fair...if what she's saying is true. U suppose pay her 1.5 sef for damages.”

kiki_cara:

“Sue him! He should pay more than that for emotional distress.”

trevbil:

“Go to court. That's not a joke either.”

holuwatumininu007:

“Person wey no sabi act come get pride ontop smh!!”

olajideoluwanifemi:

“She's still using sir.”

okechukwuoku:

“This is only possible when there's no due process and contract signed. Best he refunds.”

priscillia_oluchi:

“You nor go for work wey dem pay you, you still seize money join am untop . Nor be juju be that!!”

Kunlereal:

“We always blaming government for everything but ikeep telling people, an average Nigerian is not a nice person, imagine this kinda person at the helm of affairs in this country with so much power. Small power he has, see how he's treating a fellow human. Nawa o.”

vicky9jatv:

“Not nice at all, but then I think we also need to hear his own side of the story. he should come out and speak up. I also hope this lady wasn't scammed. I mean hope it's not a case of impersonation. Anyway thank God she has their chats and evidence of transaction.”

Everything_missy:

“That guy that doesn't know how to act.”

daphvegas:

“If Ray Dey collect 700k how much timini and blossom Dey collect haaaa that guy wey no sabi act sef. nawa o”

