Nollywood actor Ray Emordi finally reacts to the recent allegation levelled against him by a young female film producer

Ray, in a series of viral clips shared on his Instagram page, was seen in tears as he explained what transpired between him and the lady that called him out

The actor revealed in his clips that he had refunded the 700k back to the young lady that called him out, and he felt embarrassed and belittled by what happened

Nigerian actor Ray Emordi has finally responded to the recent allegations of fraud levelled against him by the young female filmmaker Rosy Adigwe, that called him out online.

Emordi, in a series of videos shared on his page, was seen in tears while explaining his side of the entire debacle and why it wasn't his fault things went south between himself and Rosy, who called him out.

Nollywood actor Ray Emordi finally reacts to a video of a young lady that called him out for collecting 700k from her. Photo credit: @rayemordi

In the videos shared online by Emordi, he noted that the 700k paid to him by the lady was for 40 scenes which was a discounted price as against the N10m he usually charges.

However, when the lady brought her production, it ended up being 60 scenes that were expected of him, which wasn't what they agreed to.

Watch Ray Emordi's video in tears as he reacts to being called out by Rosy Adigwe:

See another video of Ray Emordi noting that he has refunded Rosy:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Ray Emordi crying as he addressed the 700K scam

@best_in_beautie:

"This guy is a liar and manipulator."

@kelvin_umeh:

"This is not the way to address this issue at all. Making a mockery of that lil girl's tears is not it at all. Just refund her and let it go, please."

@leaddyskincare:

"How is this even funny? And people are laughing ? Since he couldn’t do the 60scenes,he’d have returned the money immediately. And not let the girl come on social media. 700k is small money? He should have doubled it for her nau. Nonsense."

@opeyemifamakin:

"Dmn, 700k for 40 scenes? Dmn. Thats how much y’all get paid?"

@xwhitegeneral:

"U agreed u took the money, u agreed the scene was too much. Oga why did u not return the money since . If she didn’t bring up on social media, u wouldn’t hv paid her. That’s wickedness."

@kitanb:

"Even for real life, e no still sabi act."

@jaykelsbeautyhome:

"I noticed this ray guy has been talking too much lately… e just newly start to smoke?"

Source: Legit.ng