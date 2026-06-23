Singer Burna Boy surpasses Tems to become the African artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries

The Grammy winner's latest entry comes through a collaboration with Shakira on the World Cup anthem “Dai Dai”

The Grammy-winning singer now holds nine Billboard Hot 100 entries, setting a new African record

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reached another major milestone in his global music career after breaking a tie with fellow Nigerian singer Tems on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart.

With his latest chart appearance, Burna Boy now holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by an African artist.

Burna Boy surpasses Tems to become the African artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Before the latest update, Burna Boy and Tems were tied at eight Billboard Hot 100 entries each, a record that highlighted their growing international dominance.

However, the balance shifted this week after Burna Boy secured a new entry through his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira on the official World Cup song titled “Dai Dai.”

The track debuted at number 75 on the chart, pushing Burna Boy’s total entries to nine.

The success of “Dai Dai” received a significant boost following Burna Boy and Shakira’s live performance of the song at the World Cup opening ceremony.

His entries include: “Loved By You” (2021), “Last Last” (2022), “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and “Talibans II” (2023), “Just Like Me” and “We Pray” (2024), “WGFT” (2025), and “Only You” and “Dai Dai” (2026)

Beyond the new record, Burna has also achieved another historic milestone.

He has become the first African artist to have at least one song chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years.

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Reactions trail Burna Boy's new achievement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ClassicHamzey stated:

"Essence is bigger than all the songs in this list. Essence did top 10 and spent 35 weeks and also 5x platinum in US. Something burna boy can never achieve in his entire career. Make i no even use one dance. That one go finish them"

@Richieharmz noted:

"Odogwu for a reason stop been sentimental this guy is great im not gonna lie to you his the Ronaldo of football. But, I love davido more"

@Afrobeatmenaze_ shared:

"Bombo-boy is already in his No-Hit era, na to dey gumbody global fl0ps remain ....now playing ogbafia dey for ground by dammy krane"

@ballnoemotion commented:

"Burna boy and his stupid fans wants us to believe that this isn’t gumbody, they forced it on Wizkid only, out of 9 Entries 8 of them was carried by features and still yet none could crack top 10 on BB Hot 100 and again Last Last is a fully sampled song by Tony Braxton, that’s not a solo to me, Outsiders na God go punish all of una for me"

Burna Boy's latest entry comes through a collaboration with Shakira on the World Cup anthem “Dai Dai”. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest gives Burna Boy new name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest stirred up controversy after giving his arch-enemy, Burna Boy, a new name.

The hospitality entrepreneur had traveled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with his close friend, Davido, to perform at the latter's concert.

After his performance, Cubana Chiefpriest expressed his excitement, saying he had performed at a stadium and that the people of Akwa Ibom knew his music, "dem sabi my gbedu."

Source: Legit.ng