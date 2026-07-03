Verydarkman has reacted to the court judgment in his case with Mr Jollof after he was ordered to pay N35 million in damages

Mr Jollof's wife had taken the activist to court over alleged defamation, and the court's verdict later surfaced online

Fans found Verydarkman's reaction amusing, especially his comments about the case, the food he was eating, and the name of the hotel where he claimed to have ordered it

Ratel Movement president, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the court judgment in his case involving comedian Mr Jollof.

The activist and the comedian have been at loggerheads over comments VDM allegedly made about Mr Jollof's wife, which eventually led to a defamation lawsuit.

Reactions as VDM breaks silence on N35 million judgment in Mr Jollof’s case. Photo credit@mrjollof/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, comedian Deeone shared the court's judgment online, claiming that VDM had been ordered to pay Mr Jollof N35 million in damages.

Reacting in a humorous video posted on his Instagram page, VDM acknowledged hearing about the judgment while serving himself a meal. He also revealed that he bought the food from Koko Butterfly Hotel, the hospitality center, where he claimed that Mr Jollof was seen with some men. He described it as delicious.

VDM taunts Mr Jollof over court judgment

VDM taunts Mr Jollof over their court case. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Continuing his remarks, VDM said he had seen the videos people were making about the court's decision. He jokingly wondered if Mr Jollof had borrowed money to throw a party in celebration of the judgment.

The activist added that Mr Jollof should come and collect the money, insisting that the matter was far from over. He also spoke confidently about his legal team and their ability to handle court cases.

"I just remember say Mr Jollof said he wan collect money. Hope say he no borrow money to do party? All of una go learn the hard way. I don see una videos. Make una come collect am. I ordered this food from Koko Butterfly Hotel, and it is very nice."

Here is the Instagram video in which Verydarkman reacted to the court verdict and taunted Mr Jollof:

Reactions trail VDM's video about Mr Jollof

Here are some of the comments below:

@gehgeh_sister reacted:

"I don wash my hand ooo, presido make I come."

@mickleaningcleaningservices reacted:

"Abeg make unah come collect ham, we get lawyers like shooters die, my presido, for u boss."

@im_biggestboy shared:

"See the way I am just salivating here. Anyway, I'll eat mine when I leave the office and get home."

@ iam_djhoney said:

"For VDM to use your matter chop, that means say your life don spoil."

@d_bajio77 reacted:

"Mugun arrangement! Fear no let you open your comment section when talking about Sunday Igboho… Manipulator! U better face your content creation and your gullible followers."

VDM shares update about Oyo schoolchildren

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared an update on the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.

In an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, the activist spoke about the efforts allegedly made by the Oyo State government to secure their release.

He also reminded Nigerians of the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction and highlighted the number of days the Oyo schoolchildren have remained in captivity.

Source: Legit.ng