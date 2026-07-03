Imported petrol prices plunge below Dangote's refinery costs as global crude prices drop

Diesel and aviation fuel also see significant declines in landing costs, enhancing competition

Experts predict further price cuts could bring petrol below N1,000 per litre soon

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The cost of importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, has fallen sharply, raising fresh expectations of lower pump prices across Nigeria as global crude oil prices continue to decline.

Industry data shows that the landing cost of imported petrol has now dropped below the price of fuel supplied by the Dangote Refinery, highlighting the impact of easing international oil prices on the downstream petroleum market.

Imported petrol price crashes by N60 per litre, lower than Dangote's rate. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development comes after weeks of declining crude oil prices following improved tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over global supply disruptions.

Falling crude prices drive lower fuel costs

Global oil benchmarks have continued their downward trend after recent geopolitical tensions subsided.

According to data from Oilprice.com, as of Friday, July 3, 2026, Brent crude traded slightly above $71 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $68.60 per barrel, its lowest level since March. Mirban crude also dropped to $66.29 per barrel.

The decline has significantly reduced the cost of producing and importing refined petroleum products, prompting marketers to adjust their pricing.

Industry experts say the sustained drop in crude prices is helping to lower freight, insurance and refining costs, making imported fuel increasingly competitive.

Imported petrol now cheaper than Dangote's supply

Latest figures released by the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) indicate that the landing cost of imported petrol has dropped to about N1,075 per litre, making it around N60 cheaper than the current ex-depot price of petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

The refinery had only recently reduced its petrol price by N50 per litre, citing changes in global market conditions and declining crude oil prices.

The latest pricing suggests that imported PMS now enjoys a cost advantage over locally refined supplies, a development that could intensify competition among fuel suppliers in the coming weeks.

Diesel and aviation fuel also record sharp declines

The reduction is not limited to petrol.

MEMAN's latest weekly pricing bulletin shows that the landing cost of diesel has dropped to N1,224.60 per litre, compared with the average depot price of about N1,450 per litre.

Similarly, aviation fuel now has a landing cost of approximately N1,221 per litre, significantly below the average depot price of N1,400 per litre.

The lower import costs reflect the broader decline in international energy prices and improving supply conditions in the global oil market.

Experts predict further price crashes amid falling crude oil prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

More price cuts expected

Energy analysts believe motorists could see additional relief if crude oil prices continue their current downward trajectory.

According to industry experts, petrol prices could fall below N1,000 per litre in the coming weeks should global crude prices remain stable or decline further.

With both imported and locally refined products becoming cheaper, Nigerians are expected to closely watch how marketers adjust pump prices nationwide in response to the changing market dynamics.

Nigerians still buying petrol at N1,200 per litre

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol prices across Nigeria have remained stubbornly high despite a significant decline in global crude oil prices, raising concerns among consumers who expected lower fuel costs following easing tensions in the Middle East.

Data from Oilprice.com showed that crude oil prices dropped from $76.75 per barrel on Tuesday to $73.50 per barrel on Wednesday, June 23, 2026, marking their lowest level since the United States-Iran conflict began earlier this year.

The decline has continued since both countries reached a peace agreement, reducing fears of disruptions to global oil supplies.

Source: Legit.ng