The Nigeria Police Force called on young Nigerians to work alongside officers in fighting crime and the spread of misinformation

AIG Olohundare Jimoh made the appeal at a youth-police engagement summit covering IBILE divisions of Lagos

Jimoh urged youths to report crimes, use social media responsibly, and shun negative influences that threaten public order

Onikan, Lagos state - The Nigeria Police Force has called on young Nigerians to view law enforcement agencies as partners rather than adversaries, urging them to actively participate in efforts to combat crime, hate speech and the spread of false information online.

The appeal was made by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, at a summit titled "Youth-Police Engagement Programme Across the IBILE Divisions of Lagos." The event was organised by the Lagos State Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement in collaboration with the Bureau of Public Defender.

AIG Jimoh Olohundare urges young Nigerians to work alongside officers in fighting crime and the spread of misinformation.

Source: Original

Why youth engagement matters for security - AIG Jimoh

Jimoh described young people as critical stakeholders in promoting peace and sustainable development, adding that effective youth engagement aligned with global policing standards and was essential for rebuilding public trust.

"We are your friends and your partners. Do not be afraid to approach us. We are here to serve you and work with you in addressing security challenges," he said.

The AIG stressed that modern policing could not succeed without active citizen participation, particularly from youths who make up a significant share of Nigeria's population. He warned that misinformation circulating on social media had the potential to fuel tension, incite violence and compromise national security, urging young people to verify information before sharing it online.

Jimoh also disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, had directed commanders across the country to sustain community-oriented policing through education, mentorship, digital communication and public enlightenment.

AIG Jimoh commends Lagos government

Jimoh praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing operational support that had strengthened policing across Lagos and neighbouring Ogun state. He said government investment in security infrastructure and youth development had contributed to a measurable reduction in crime and helped bridge the trust gap between officers and residents.

He reaffirmed the Force's commitment to transparency, accountability and respect for citizens' rights, assuring participants that the police remained open to constructive criticism and would continue encouraging dialogue to improve service delivery.

"Our duty is to protect lives and property, and we can only do that effectively when the people see us as partners and are willing to work with us," Jimoh added.

He called on youths to embrace the rule of law, reject criminality and resist being manipulated by individuals seeking to destabilise public order, expressing confidence that stronger collaboration between the police and young Nigerians would deepen community policing nationwide.

AIG Jimoh Olohundare urges youths to embrace the rule of law and reject criminality.

Source: Original

Nigeria police promote 17,952 junior officers nationwide

In another report, the Nigeria Police Force has approved the promotion of 17,952 junior officers across the country in a move aimed at rewarding outstanding service and strengthening morale within the institution.

The approval was granted by IGP Disu and affects personnel serving in various commands and formations nationwide.

According to a post on the force's official X page, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts by the police leadership to improve staff welfare and create opportunities for career advancement within the force.

Source: Legit.ng