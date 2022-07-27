Screen goddess, Clarion Chukwurah, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos

In her latest Instagram uploads, the Nollywood veteran slayed in a head-turning red and white ensemble

Only a while ago, actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham wowed her fans when she stepped out in a black dress for an event

Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah, is undoubtedly one of the top movie stars who do not play with their appearances.

From well-put-together rich aunty looks to girlie styles, the 58-year-old continues to show that she can rock both worlds effortlessly.

The actress stunned in a white and red ensemble. Credit: @clarionchukwurah

Source: Instagram

And this time is no different.

In her latest Instagram upload, the movie star shared photos sporting a rather chic ensemble.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She posed for the camera in a strapless corset top worn over fitted pants. Chukwurah added some edginess to the look by adding a red blazer over her shoulders.

She posted the photos to honour her fans for celebrating her on her 58th birthday which took place on July 24.

Swipe to see more photos:

"A babe and more" - Toyin Abraham shows off legs in new photos, fans in awe

Toyin Abraham is one Nigerian celebrity who is well-loved by her fans and colleagues. Her dedication to work and family is often praised and has earned her a homey image among fans.

This explains why fans go wild in the comment section whenever she steps out of her usual style.

The Nollywood actress/filmmaker recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her look at a movie premiere, in which she looks stunning and different.

Nollywood star Linda Osifo puts curves on display in gold birthday ensemble

Birthdays are special, and for celebrities who are big on fashionable looks, it is one day they get to go extra playing dress-up.

Once again, Linda Osifo has melted hearts on social media with yet another dose of gorgeousness, this time on her birthday.

The Nollywood actress turned 31 on Wednesday, July 27, and shared photos from her birthday shoot in honour of the special day.

In the photos, the filmstar donned a form-fitting dark gold dress heavily embellished with mini gold disks all around the bust.

Source: Legit.ng