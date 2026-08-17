Prophet Abel Boma reshared a November 2025 prophecy about Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla's marriage

The prophet warned Iyabo Ojo to guard her daughter's union closely, claiming spiritual forces were targeting the relationship in 2026

Iyabo Ojo reacted to the resurfaced prophecy video in the comment section with gratitude emojis

A prophecy video from November 2025 targeting Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has resurfaced online, reigniting conversations about her daughter Priscilla Ojo's marriage.

The video, posted by Prophet Abel T. Boma and dated November 11, 2025, was reshared on Instagram on August 16, 2026.

Prophet Abel Boma warns Iyabo Ojo about her daughter's marriage in old video. Credit: iyaboojofespris/itspriscy

Source: Instagram

In it, the prophet delivered an intense, sermon-like message directed squarely at the actress, urging her to take decisive action to protect her daughter's union from those he described as deliberate enemies.

What Prophet Abel Boma Said About Iyabo Ojo

Prophet Boma claimed that unseen forces were orchestrating attacks on Priscilla's marriage and that the year 2026 would be a particularly vulnerable period.

He called on Iyabo Ojo to speak specific prayers over her daughter daily, telling her to declare that Priscilla would "stay married forever" and that any consequences from her own past would not follow her daughter.

"Whatever I have suffered, that I went through for sacrifice, you will not go through it," he urged the actress to tell her daughter each morning.

He also warned Iyabo to carefully screen those around her, describing close associates as a potential threat. According to the prophet, the criticism the actress has faced publicly was not incidental but connected to a larger blessing God intended to release over her life. He insisted that Nigeria's culture of condemnation was being weaponised against people like her.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to old prophecy about her daughter Prisiclla's marriage. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"The most condemned woman is the woman God wants to bless," Boma declared during the video.

He further advised Iyabo Ojo not to remain passive while her daughter's marriage came under strain, using the phrase "don't sit down and watch masquerade" repeatedly as a call to spiritual and practical action.

The Nollywood actress herself spotted the video and responded in the comment section with gratitude emojis, signalling that the message resonated with her.

The prophecy about Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla's marriage is below:

Reactions to prophecy about Iyabo Ojo

Fans were equally moved, with many pointing to recent events surrounding Priscilla as evidence that the prophecy carried weight.

@weird_stellar wrote:

"Where's the lies?? I pray God shield her from all troubles"

@wendy_macjoe commented:

"No wonder the attack on her daughter recently….God has made her a conqueror🙏❤️"

@robertaadjaho said:

"God protect her daughter"

@lawalganiyat506 wrote:

"@its_priscy please take note of this and show ur . Mummy God will fight ur battles lnsha Allah Amin"

@haffylicious added:

"You laff dey make me laugh......may God keep protecting her and her family .amen"

Iyabo Ojo shares cryptic post

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a firm warning to those she believes were scheming against her, sharing a cryptic but pointed message with her followers.

In the post shared across her social media pages on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Iyabo made it clear she was fully aware of what is happening around her. She stated that neither the plans being made nor the quiet conversations taking place have gone unnoticed.

Source: Legit.ng