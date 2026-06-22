Veteran British television actor David Daker, who appeared in classic shows like Doctor Who and Coronation Street, has passed away at the age of 90 after a successful screen career

The late entertainer breathed his last on April 30, but his grieving family chose to keep the heartbreaking development private before finally sharing the news with the public on Sunday

David Daker left behind an incredible legacy of memorable roles, including his famous portrayal of Harry Crawford in the hit drama series Boon and appearances in Only Fools and Horses

David Daker, the veteran British actor celebrated for roles in Doctor Who, Coronation Street and Boon, has died at the age of 90.

His family confirmed that he passed away on April 30, 2026, though the news was only shared publicly on Sunday, June 21, 2026, as reported by Mirror magazine. His family did not state a cause of death.

Popular Doctor Who and Boon actor David Daker passes away at 90. Photo: daviddaker

Source: Instagram

David Daker was best remembered for playing Harry Crawford in Boon, the drama that ran from 1986 to 1995.

Acting opposite Michael Elphick, the late entertainer portrayed a fireman in the West Midlands, a role that solidified his place in British television history.

David Daker's career across British television

David Daker's career stretched across decades, beginning in 1964 with a single-episode appearance in Detective.

His breakthrough came with Z-Cars, where he played Owen Culshaw in the long-running police drama.

Between 1968 and 1985, the veteran actor appeared in 31 episodes of Coronation Street as Gordon Lewis Basil Griffin, often sharing scenes with Bet Lynch, played by Julie Goodyear.

In Doctor Who, he took on memorable roles such as Irongron in The Time Warrior and Captain Rigg in Nightmare of Eden.

David Daker also featured in Only Fools and Horses as Tommy Mackay, who famously fought Del Boy, and later appeared in Porridge.

His final screen role was a guest appearance in Holby City in 2009, though he also appeared in Doctors, Heartbeat and Midsomer Murders.

The British entertainment industry mourns as legendary Boon and Porridge star David Daker dies at 90. Photo: daviddaker

Source: Instagram

David Daker's early life and family

David Daker was born in Bilston, Wolverhampton, as the youngest of five children. His parents encouraged him to pursue a steady career.

He trained as a draughtsman with a company making water softeners, but his passion for performing eventually led him to acting.

In 1957, the iconic actor married Stella Newton. Together, they had two children, a son named Tim and a daughter named Pippa.

Sadly, Pippa, who lived with multiple sclerosis, passed away in 1997.

Tribute to the late actor

Only Fools and Legends fan page on Facebook paid tribute to David Daker, honouring his decades-long contribution to British television.

The heartfelt message reflected the affection fans held for him, noting that his warmth, versatility, and memorable presence will be fondly remembered for generations.

Read the Facebook post below:

Britain's Got Talent star dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Britain's Got Talent star Allan Finnegan died at the age of 59 after battling cancer for almost five years.

His family announced that the comedian and church minister died on Friday, June 19, 2026, surrounded by his wife Joyce and daughters Beccy and Rachael.

The family said Allan spent his final moments listening to his favourite music before peacefully taking his last breath.

Source: Legit.ng