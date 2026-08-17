Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha opened up about the origin of his globally recognised nickname

Okocha was born Augustine Azuka Okocha and the name Jay-Jay was never part of his birth certificate

He revealed his brother played a key role in creating the nickname, and joked that he still owes him royalties

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha has finally told the full story behind one of football's most recognisable nicknames, revealing that it began not on a professional pitch but in the streets of his childhood neighbourhood.

Born Augustine Azuka Okocha, the former Nigerian attacking midfielder explained how a simple naming confusion among neighbourhood children eventually became his official identity.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha explains how he got his nickname. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha said the nickname emerged because there were several boys named Austin living in the same area, and his community needed a way to tell them apart.

"I think it started in the neighbourhood where we grew up; all of us were footballers cause we had no other toys, we were just on the street playing, and my two brothers played as well," he told Obi One Podcast.

“We had few Austins then, so to identify which Austin is which, they started calling me Austin Jay-Jay's brother, so from there Austin Jay-Jay."

The name originally belonged to his brother, with young Augustine simply being referred to as Jay-Jay's sibling. Over time, the reference stuck to him rather than staying attached to his brother.

Why Okocha adopted Jay-Jay officially

When Okocha moved to Europe to pursue a professional career, the decision to formalise the nickname became practical. His birth name, Augustine, proved difficult for many Europeans to pronounce, and the shorter, catchier version offered a straightforward alternative.

“Some people were struggling to pronounce my name Augustine, so Jay-Jay was a lot easier, so I said I might as well adopt the name and I put it in my passport. Officially it's mine,” he said.

He added with a laugh that his brother has never been forgotten in the arrangement.

“I still pay royalties to my brother. It's like he brought the good omen,” he joked.

Okocha went on to enjoy a celebrated career across Europe, representing clubs in Germany, France and England, among other countries. His skill and flair on the ball earned him the widely used catchphrase, as noted by SuperSport, that he was "so good they named him twice.”

Okocha’s brother changed his life

Legit.ng previously reported that Okocha explained how it was his brother who was invited for trial in Germany, but he took advantage of the situation.

Jay-Jay was on holiday and was spotted playing kick about which earned him the opportunity in Germany and blossomed into a legendary career.

Source: Legit.ng