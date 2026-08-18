Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia went public with a heartfelt tribute to Mercy Johnson, revealing that their bond dates back to 2018

Etinosa described Mercy Johnson as her bedrock and pillar of strength, saying the veteran actress had been mentioning her name at big tables

Mercy Johnson responded warmly to the post, calling Etinosa her 'in law wey sabi' and confirming the feeling is mutual

Etinosa Idemudia has pulled back the curtain on a friendship that Nollywood had no idea existed, and Mercy Johnson's response has set the internet buzzing.

The actress took to social media to publicly honour Mercy Johnson, revealing that the veteran star has quietly supported her for nearly a decade, away from the cameras and without any fanfare.

Etinosa Idemudia opens up on what veteran actress has allegedly been doing to her since 2018. Credit: @mercyjohnson, @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Etinosa, their bond stretches back to 2018, close to ten years of what she described as unwavering loyalty, emotional strength, and consistent backing.

She was particularly struck by the fact that Mercy Johnson prefers to keep her acts of kindness private, choosing to show up for people without seeking attention or credit for it.

"Since 2018, almost 10 years ago! You have been my bedrock. My pillar of strength and my King of support!!!! Mama no too like publicity and noise, so we don't post, but you see this woman, she is selfless, and she comes through for everyone, not just me," Etinosa wrote.

She went further, declaring that she needed to "worship" the actress as her "mini god," and revealed that Mercy Johnson had been actively amplifying her name in rooms she was not yet in.

"Apart from you mentioning my name on big tables, I'm also your big fan! God bless you for all the things you do that we cannot post. Your kind is too rare oooooo Agbazilo oyeeeeeee!!!!!! Mercy Johnson Oyeeeeeeeee !!!!!!!!!!," she added.

Mercy Johnson's Warm Response

The veteran actress did not let the tribute sit unanswered. Mercy Johnson responded directly to Etinosa's post with affection, making it clear the bond runs both ways.

"awwwwww thank you so much. You are loved immensely 👏 thank you loads in law wey sabi❤️," Mercy wrote.

The exchange caught the attention of many online observers, who noted how rare it is to see a behind-the-scenes friendship of this nature made public in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

For many, it reinforced Mercy Johnson's reputation as someone who gives generously without expectation of recognition.

Mercy Johnson responds to Etinosa Idemudia’s revelation about her. Credit: @mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng