Olakunle Churchill sparked reactions online after sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute that quickly caught people’s attention

The businessman made a touching post but noticeably left out his wife, Rosy Meurer, and ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

The move triggered buzz on social media, with some fans sharing their hot takes about his tribute

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has stirred reactions online after sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute that many believe carried a subtle message.

The entrepreneur took to social media on Mother’s Day to celebrate his mother with a touching post and a montage of photos of the elderly woman.

Olakunle Churchill’s Mother’s Day tribute sets social media buzzing after Tonto’s message. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

However, what caught the attention of many social media users was that Churchill’s tribute focused solely on his mother, as he did not mention his wife, Rosy Meurer, or his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, both of whom are mothers.

Sharing the video montage, Churchill wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my precious mum. 🌹🙏 I thank God for the gift of your life. May the Almighty continue to strengthen you with divine health, surround you with His unfailing mercy, and crown your days with peace and joy. As you have laboured in love, prayed in faith, and sacrificed beyond measure, may heaven remember you for good.

May the Lord renew your strength like the eagle’s, enlarge your days in grace, and let you reap the beautiful harvest of every seed of love you have sown into our lives. Your light will never grow dim, and your joy will never know sorrow. You are blessed among women, cherished beyond words, and honoured today and always. Happy Mother’s Day, Mum. ❤️🙏.”

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from fans, especially as it came shortly after a Mother’s Day message from his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress-turned-evangelist captured the attention of fans after sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day message dedicated to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In an emotional video posted on her social media, Tonto was seen alongside her only son, King Andre, as she expressed gratitude to Churchill for his role in her journey as a mother. She captioned the post:

"@olakunlechurchill thank you my Gee for making me a mother. One of the most beautiful part of my story, and happy mothers day to your amazing mother. God bless you, Big Church."

Tonto and Churchill, who share a son, have previously made headlines for their public reconciliation after years of a widely publicised separation.

Olakunle Churchill’s Mother’s Day tribute trends

Some social media users praised Churchill for honouring his mother, while others joked about the timing and warned him not to cause fresh drama online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

doranne_1 said:

"Post your wife oga, don't allow Tonto ruin ur marriage oh."

major2634562

"Mama looking so young for her age."

cherry2kut said:

"I like as you post only your mother. Make everybody go post their mama 😍 Peace must reign. 😂."

itoetheresiamesoe said:

"Happy mother's Day 😍😍😍our mother in-law.. we still love you oooh forgive us."

"Happy mother's day to Andre's grandma to ❤️❤️❤️we love you more than now❤️❤️."

pinkkkyyy01 said:

"As it should be. I don't post nobody on mother's day n father's day. I post my parents, full stop.."

frfashionworld9 said:

"Now that we have post our first big mummy, next is junior mummy tonto turn ❤️."

mercyokoroeminent

1h

Tonto said we should wish your mama happy mother's day👩💝💐 to your mum

cheers.gh said:

"Indeed God bless her and we are sorry for joining your ex wife to insult her in the past . We have all repented . Long live Mama ❤️❤️❤️,"

Olakunle Churchill breaks silence with Mother’s Day post after Tonto’s viral message. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng