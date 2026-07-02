Kano Hisbah has clarified the eligibility of Christians in its mass wedding programme alongside Muslims

Hisbah revealed that Christian couples previously benefited as preparations continued for another mass wedding exercise

An official also explained who qualifies and how applicants are selected under the Kano marriage initiative

The Kano State Hisbah Board has clarified that its mass wedding programme is not reserved for Muslims alone, saying eligible Christians can also take part.

The Deputy Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahideen Aminuddeen, made this known on Wednesday, July 1, while explaining who is eligible to apply for the initiative.

According to him, the programme, known as Auren Gata (Marriage for the Privileged), is meant to support people who cannot afford to get married.

Hisbah explains whether Christians can participate in Kano's mass wedding programme. Photo: Kano Hisbah

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He told the News Agency of Nigeria that widows, widowers, divorcees, bachelors, and spinsters are eligible to apply, irrespective of whether they are Muslims or Christians.

Christians have benefited before

Aminuddeen, who said Christian couples have participated in the scheme before, revealed that three Christian couples were among those who took part in the 2023 edition of the mass wedding programme.

Preparations have begun for another round of the exercise. However, he said it is still too early to know whether any Christian couples will be among this year's beneficiaries.

Why was the programme introduced?

The Hisbah official said the initiative encourages marriage in line with Islamic teachings while helping people whose financial situation has delayed their plans to marry.

He said the programme also seeks to reduce what the board considers immoral behaviour by assisting people who cannot pay for wedding expenses.

Aminuddeen also said the initiative is intended to discourage young women from engaging in street hawking to raise money for marriage.

How beneficiaries are selected

He said the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf gives priority to orphans and other vulnerable people.

Kano Hisbah clarifies who is eligible for its state-backed mass wedding scheme. Photo: Getty

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He also said every applicant goes through a screening and verification process before being selected for the programme.

Kano approves N1.5bn for mass wedding programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state government approved N1.5 billion for a mass wedding programme targeting 3,000 couples.

The initiative includes medical screening, dowries, furniture, food items, clothing materials, and N100,000 business support for each bride.

The Kano State Hisbah Board said only applicants who passed the mandatory health screening would qualify for the state-sponsored programme.

Kano screens 3,000 couples for mass wedding

Legit.ng previously disclosed that the Kano State Hisbah Board began medical screening for 3,000 prospective couples ahead of the state’s mass wedding programme.

Participants were scheduled for tests including HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, genotype compatibility, drug use, and other health conditions.

The board said only applicants who completed and passed the compulsory screening would qualify for the government-sponsored mass wedding.

Hisbah sets divorce rule for mass wedding

Recall also that the Kano State Hisbah Board said couples in the government-sponsored mass wedding must seek its approval before pursuing divorce.

The board explained that a reconciliation committee would first attempt to resolve disputes before any separation is considered.

Hisbah said the policy reflects the state's investment in supporting couples with dowries, business grants, and household items.

Source: Legit.ng