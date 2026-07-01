A young lady has drawn the attention of many people to her post, as she said she would never want to get married

She used her past relationship as an example and shared why her ex thought she was always spending time with someone else

She gave 4 reasons in the post to make people understand her point and to respect her decision not to marry

A young woman has openly declared herself as someone who is not wife material and would not want to get married to a man.

She explained the reasons for her statement in a video she shared on her page, which attracted the attention of a few people.

Young lady opens up on why she is avoiding marriage. Photo Source: TikTok/@iam.thiea

Source: TikTok

Lady says she won't marry, gives reasons

The young lady gave 4 reasons to back her claim and also shared an experience from her past relationship with a man she liked very much.

In the TikTok video, she said she had never dreamed of being a wife to anyone or wearing a wedding gown.

Giving her reasons, she said:

"Reasons why I'm not wife material and I don't want to get married."

"1. I have never dreamt of being a wife. I have never dreamt of wearing a wedding dress or living with a man or being married to a man."

After explaining that the first reason she wouldn't marry is that she doesn't see herself as wife material, she gave another reason, saying she does not forgive easily and may struggle in marriage, as forgiveness is important for keeping a marriage going.

@iam.thiea explained:

"2. I am very self-aware, I am very observant and that has been both a blessing and a curse, and because of that, I am not able to forgive and forget in the way that married women are advised to forgive and forget in order to keep the marriage going."

Young lady says she will never get married, shares reasons. Photo Source: TikTok/@iam.thiea

Source: TikTok

The young lady also spoke about her personal life as the first daughter who has a lot of responsibilities:

"3. I don't like stress, life is already stressful enough for me. As a firstborn daughter, I've had to raise people all my life. I am tired of that and the last thing I want is to have a full-grown man to raise and clean up after him."

Lastly, she used her last relationship as an example, saying she mostly wants to be alone most of the time, but her ex did not understand this, which led to issues in their relationship.

She explained:

"4. I like to be alone like 80 percent of the time. I don't want to have to deal with anybody, and because of this, I have a lot of issues in my last relationship."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady sparked widespread debate on social media after declaring that she has no intention of getting married.

In a viral TikTok video, she explained that she does not believe in praying for a man to love her, describing it as a form of “ritual” that goes against free will. She also said she does not want children, especially a daughter, because of concerns about how women are treated in society.

Lady explains why she won’t marry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady sparked mixed reactions after saying she had no plans to get married.

She explained that nothing about marriage appealed to her and said she would rather focus on her purpose in life than become someone's wife. Her video went viral as many people shared different opinions about her decision.

Source: Legit.ng