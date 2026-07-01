Nigeria slashes Customs duties by up to 50% on imported vehicles ahead of new Green Tax Surcharge

The Green Tax Surcharge targets vehicles with engines over 2,000cc to reduce carbon emissions

Luxury SUVs and sports cars face new taxes while electric vehicles remain exempt

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's Federal Government has announced a major reduction in Customs duties on imported vehicles, cutting rates by as much as 50 per cent ahead of the rollout of a new Green Tax Surcharge targeting vehicles with large-capacity engines.

The move is designed to cushion the impact of the environmental levy while encouraging cleaner transportation and easing the cost burden on vehicle importers.

Nigeria slashes import duties on imported cars, but introduces a green tax on large-engine vehicles. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Customs Duties slashed by half

In a directive that took effect ahead of the July 1 implementation of the green tax, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) confirmed that import duty on brand-new vehicles has been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, according to a report by BusinessDay.

For used vehicles, popularly known as Tokunbo, the duty has been cut even more sharply, from 15 per cent to five per cent.

The policy, announced on Monday, June 29, follows an approval by the Federal Ministry of Finance and is expected to moderate the impact of the new environmental levy on affected vehicle categories.

New Green Tax targets large-engine vehicles

While import duties are falling, the government is introducing a Green Tax Surcharge on imported vehicles with bigger engines as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Vehicles with engine capacities between 2,000cc and 3,999cc will attract a two per cent surcharge, while those with engines of 4,000cc and above will pay four per cent.

According to the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, the surcharge will not apply to electric vehicles, locally manufactured vehicles, or mass transit buses.

Instead, it is aimed specifically at higher-emission vehicles with engine sizes exceeding 2,000 cc.

Luxury SUVs and sports cars most affected

The new levy is expected to affect many popular luxury SUVs, pickups and performance vehicles commonly imported into Nigeria.

Models such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE, heavy-duty pickup trucks, and performance cars like the Porsche 911 and Honda Civic Type R fall within the affected engine-capacity range.

Smaller passenger vehicles with engines below 2.0 litres will not be subject to the surcharge.

Part of broader tariff reforms

The latest announcement builds on the government's earlier decision in April to reduce the overall tariff on fully built passenger vehicle imports from 70 per cent to 40 per cent.

Despite the latest duty reductions, imported vehicles remain subject to several other charges, including the National Automotive Council levy, Value Added Tax (VAT), and other statutory fees depending on the origin of the vehicle.

Tokumbo cars get a 50% tariff cut as FG introduces new green tax. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to Murtala Muazu, Comptroller in charge of Tariff, System Audit and Coordination at the NCS, the Green Tax Surcharge will operate separately from existing Customs charges and will be assessed through a dedicated mechanism integrated into the Harmonised System (HS) Code declaration platform.

The Customs Service said sensitisation programmes are already underway across its zonal commands to prepare stakeholders for the new policy.

FG releases import prohibition list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has updated its list of items not allowed to be imported into the country, with cement, soaps, fertiliser and 14 other goods and products on the list.

The development was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance and signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, following presidential approval of the 2026 fiscal policy measures.

The document, which was quoted in Punch, stated that the revised measures became effective from April 1, 2026, under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff guidelines.

Source: Legit.ng