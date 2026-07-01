Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up about ongoing moves to become a football club owner

The socialite shared an update about the deal while sharing what fans and supporters should expect from his football club

Cubana Chiefpriest's transition to football club ownership has also stirred mixed reactions from many Nigerians

Popular Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, well-known as Cubana Chiefpriest, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, announced plans to invest in a club in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

According to Chiefpriest, his move is aimed at supporting emerging talents and elevating the Nigerian domestic league.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares plan for his football club as he shares update about deal. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Sharing an update about ongoing talks, the socialite declared that he is "on the verge of buying into a football club" to "support football talents & also uphold the glory of the Nigerian football league."

Chiefpriest also promised competitive success, revenue generation alongside memorable moments, youth opportunities, and a lasting legacy.

In another post on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the socialite, while reacting to a report about him buying a Nigerian football club, wrote, "In a bit."

As of now, no specific club has been named yet, and details on the investment structure remain forthcoming.

Cubana Chiefpriest's latest move comes after his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, challenged him as she publicly announced her willingness to come to Nigeria for her son's DNA test.

She also challenged Chiefpriest to book a flight ticket for her to come to the country, adding that they would both choose different hospitals where DNA tests would be conducted on her son to ascertain her claim about his paternity.

"Since he doesn't want to come to Kenya for the DNA test, I challenge him to send me a flight ticket so I can come to Nigeria," Hellen said.

A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's post about acquiring a football club is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest set to become a football club owner in Nigerian league. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Chiefpriest's update

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

KLASSIQTUNEZ commented:

"His mates are buying premier league clubs."

FEmmanuel11497 commented:

"That one too dey talk E think say na by talking them dey take win league."

breezhr said:

"This one wakes up with one symptom of iberibe or the other. Last time I checked he wanted to sponsor musicians but we’re yet to see one talent. And today he’s showing another symptom of iberibe syndrome."

Chuks_DNaijaGuy wrote:

"I might not like him, but this is a good gesture. At least let him make his self useful before our eyes."

Octopus_Sonko commented:

"I doubt he will have the patience of seeing a club through from lower divisions to NPFL."

source08 said:

"Now, NPFL winner is taking home #1Billion, he's not doing anyone any favour. It's pure business."

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng also reported that Hellen Ati opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng